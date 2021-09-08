WWE NXT UK Results: Two Sets of Tag Titles, No.1 Contender’s Announcement in Last Show Before Big Overhaul

The last episode before WWE’s rebranding of NXT kicked off from the Capitol Wrestling Center. The black-and-gold brand lined up a couple of huge tag title matches to go out with a bang before it goes through a transformation starting next week. Former champs Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch granted a rematch to MSK for the NXT Tag Team Championships, while Kayden Carter and Kacy Catanzaro try to snatch the women’s belts away from Io Shirai and Zoey Stark.

Meanwhile, backstage on NXT, general manager William Regal announced a Fatal Four-Way match between Kyle O’Reilly, LA Knight, Tommaso Ciampa and Pete Dunne to decide Samoa Joe’s first title challenger.Additionally, Breakout Tournament winner Carmelo Hayes tangled with Santos Escobar andEmber Moon battled with Kay Lee Ray.

Here are the results and highlights from Tuesday night’s WWE NXT episode:

Ember Moon vs Kay Lee Ray: After a bit of back and forth, Kay Lee hit the Gory Bomb to secure a win by pinfall.

Santos Escobar vs Carmelo Hayes: Both superstars took turns to dominate each other, until Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza’s distraction let Elektra Lopez to strike Hayes. The intervention allowed Escobar to recover and deliver the Phantom Driver for a win.

The Creed Brothers vs Local Competitors: The Creed brothers destroyed their opponents with ease, as they set and dominated the fight throughout. In the end, a rolling piledriverfollowed by a sliding clothesline by Julius Creed gave them an easy win.

NXT Women’s Tag Team Title match - Io Shirai and Zoey Stark (C) vs Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter: After refusing tags early on to prove their individual dominance, the champion pair recovered in time to defeat Catanzaro and Carter by pinfall and retain the NXT Women’s Tag Team title.

Mei Ying vs Virginia Ferry: The bout finished quickly when Ying making her debut on NXT pinned Ferry with a one-handed choke for the win.

NXT Tag Team Title match - MSK (C) vs Danny Burch & Oney Lorcan: The MSK duo of Nash Carter and Wes Lee got isolated initially and even got caught in submissions in the ring. However, when they broke out, Carter sent both opponents into the corners before hitting Lorcan with their signature springboard blockbuster/spinebuster combination to retain the NXT Tag Team Championship.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here