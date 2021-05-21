WWE NXT UK Results: Tyler Bate Crowned New Heritage Cup Champion

England’s Tyler Bate on Thursday became the new Heritage Cup champion by defeating the Spanish wrestler Carlos Ruiz, who also goes by the ring name A-Kid in WWE. With his win over A-Kid, Bate has become the first-ever wrestler in NXT UK to hold both — UK Championship and the Heritage Cup Championship -simultaneously.

It was always in cards for Bate to win the NXT UK Heritage Cup after returning to NXT UK. Even though the Englishman failed in his first attempt to do so, Bate came back and won it on Friday, May 20 edition of NXT UK. The Spaniard was beaten by Bate with a roll-up in the sixth round.

After the match was over, inaugural champion A-Kid left the ring as a show of respect for the new winner and Bate celebrated his victory with Trent Seven.

Here we take a look at results from Thursday night’s WWE NXT UK:

Rampage Brown vs Wolfgang | Winner: Rampage Brown

Rampage Brown defeated Wolfgang via pinfall to take the match. Rampage and Joe lock up before Wolfgang took down the British wrestler with a cravat. However, Rampage did not stay down for a long time as he stood up and hit Wolfgang with a drop-kick. The duo exchanged some punches and strikes, before Wolfgang dropkick Rampage. Wolfgang then sent Rampage to the post, before locking him for body scissors.

Rampage managed to break free from the lock andslammed Wolfgang. The Scottish wrestler then almost took down Rampage for a near fall. But, the British star won the match in the end by thrashing Wolfgang into the post and then smashed a lariat into Doctor Bomb. And then, he took the match via pinfall.

Amale vs Xia Brookside | Winner: Amale

Amale won the match against Xia Brookside via pinfall. Xia started the match on a high note by driving Amale in the corner and then hitting her with a monkey flip. In reply, Amale threw Xia out of the ring. Once the duo wasback in the ring, Amale continued her good work on the mat.

Amale finished the match by ripping Xia from the middle rope of the ring. Amale then hit her with a spine buster, before pinning her to the ground and won the encounter.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here