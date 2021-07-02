WWE NXT UK Results: Tyler Bate Defends Heritage Cup Title, Meiko Satomura Confronts Nina Samuels and Amale Among Others

On Thursday night’s episode of WWE NXT UK, Jordan Devlin made a painful example of A-Kid with a vicious submission victory. Meanwhile, Tyler Bate retained the Heritage Cup in a spirited clash against Jack Starz; Amale confronted NXT UK Women’s Champion Meiko Satomura,Emilia McKenzie defeated Isla Dawn and more.

Here we take a look at the results from last night:

Emilia McKenzie vs. Isla Dawn: Both bitter rivals wasted no time in renewing hostilities, as they immediately charged one another and started trading fists at the toll of the bell. McKenzie, who was eventually defeated by Dawn earlier in April, got her sweet revenge when she dropped her opponent with a German suplex and connected with a wicked double knee strike for the pinfall victory.

Tyler Bate vs Jack Starz —NXT UK Heritage Cup Match: Bate and Starz looked right at home during all four rounds of their grueling encounter. The first round between the two opponents ended in no contest as neither man picked up a point in this round. In the following round, the Big Strong Boi using a unique pinning combination took a 1-0 advantage. Starz performed one of his own before clobbering Bate and tied the match at 1-1 in round three. In the final round, Bate avoided a Boston crab and reversed the onslaught with a slew of strikes, including a clothesline, a kick to the back of the neck and the Tyler Driver ’97 for the decisive pinfall victory.

Meanwhile, NXT UK Women’s Champion Meiko Satomura cut a promo by saying what a big win this was for her. However, she was interrupted by Nina Samuels, who was then attacked by Amale. As both were looking for title opportunities, Satomura accepted it right after knocking Amale out with a punch.

Aoife Valkyrie vs Mila Smidt: Aofie Valkyrie got back on the winning ways in this bout. Mila Smidt briefly had Valkyrie in control with a belly suplex which even yielded a two-count. But Valkyrie soon scaled the ropes and landed her famous leg drop for an impressive win.

Jordan Devlin vs The A-Kid: Right on the onset, both men went straight for a collar and elbow tie-up. Moments later, A-Kid looked to be closing in on a submission victory, but Devlin got his foot on the bottom rope to break the hold. In the end, Devlin sealed the tap-out win when he folded his opponent’s leg in an unbearable position.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here