WWE NXT UK Results: Wolfgang Clashes with Flash Morgan, Amale Pins Nina Samuels, Naom Dar Pips Mark Andrew in Heritage Cup Title QF Clash

The latest edition of the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) NXT UK, presented from BT Studios in London was brimming with action and couple of big announcements. Thursday night’s episode featured a high-stakes Heritage Cup Rules Match between Mark Andrews and Noam Dar. Wolfgang slugged it out with Flash Morgan Webster, while Nina Samuels battlied Amale, among others.

Meanwhile, Sid Scala announced that Rampage Brown and Joe Coffey will face off in two weeks in a match that can only be won by a knockout or submission. Backstage antics involved Isla Dawn awkwardly stalking Dani Luna. While Saxon Huxley had a run-in with Symbiosis.

In another interesting turn of events, Jinny will face Aoife Valkyrie in a ‘No Disqualification Match’ in two weeks. However, Jinny was upset to know that Joseph Conners will be locked in a cage at ringside. Among other highlights, a video promoted the upcoming match between Meiko Satomura and Stevie Turner next week.

Here we take a look at the results from last night’s action:

Flash Morgan Webster (w/Subculture) vs Wolfgang: In the first ring fight of the night, Wolfgang not only kept his opponent grounded, but survived close enough onslaughts to earn his second singles straight victory with The Spear to pick up a win via pinfall.

Nina Samuels vs Amale: After charging at each other from the onset and establishing an uncontrolled flurry of wild exchanges. Amale secured the victory by planting Samuels with a vicious variation of the spinebuster for a three count.

NXT UK Heritage Cup No. 1 Contenders’ Tournament Quarterfinal Match - Noam Dar vs Mark Andrews: The high-stakes involved five rounds of heavy bashing. Both contenders couldn’t get pinfalls or submissions but in the first round. The second had better action, but time expired, before Dar immediately trapped Andrews into forced submission to claim a 1-0 lead, in the third.Andrews came out blazing in the fourth round, hitting and countering Dar’s attempt before rolling him up into a pinning combination to level the match 1-1. In the penultimate round, after initial kicks and moves, Dar wasted no time and followed up with a Nova Roller for the decisive pinfall. Dar, with a 2-1 win advanced to the semi-finals.

