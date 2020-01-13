WWE NXT UK TakeOver: Triple H Gives Jordan Devlin and Tyler Bate a Standing Ovation
Tyler Bate's match against Jordan Devlin at NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II, prompted Triple H, Johnny Saint and William Regal to give a standing ovation.
Tyler Bate in action against Jordan Devlin (Photo Credit: WWE)
WWE NXT has been taking the world of wrestling by storm with their innovative storylines and powerhouse in-ring performances and NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II was no different.
The evening which saw WWE NXT UK champion Walter retain the WWE UK Championship in a solid main event clash against Joe Coffey also saw Undisputed Era ambush the Austrian wrestler in what is being seen as a lead-up to the upcoming WWE Worlds Collide, slated to take place during WWE Royal Rumble weekend.
The NXT Champion Adam Cole, along with Bobby Fish, Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong beat down Walter along with members of his faction Alexander Wolfe, Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel.
Another exciting match that took place at the event was Tyler Bate taking on Jordan Devlin. The match, which saw the crowd at the edge of the seats saw Bate finally getting the win with a Corkscrew Splash off the top rope. While everyone in the venue was on their feet, applauding the in-ring action and chemistry between the stars, NXT head Triple H, along with British wrestlers Johnny Saint and William Regal were too filmed giving the two men a standing ovation for their efforts.
Shared on Twitter by The Signature Spot, the GIF showed Triple H, William Regal and Johnny Saint giving Tyler Bate a standing ovation following the match.
Goosebump moment of the evening.
Triple H, William Regal and Johnny Saint giving Tyler Bate a standing ovation as a sign of respect. #NXTUKTakeOver pic.twitter.com/i338CUoKjl
— The Signature Spot (@SignatureSpot) January 12, 2020
Triple H too posted a tweet of his view from the Bates versus Devlin match during the evening, writing, "Absolutely incredible match."
My view during @Tyler_Bate vs @Jordan_Devlin1 at #NXTUKTakeOver. Absolutely incredible match. #WeAreNXTUK pic.twitter.com/0lJwZrh5Sf — Triple H (@TripleH) January 12, 2020
