WWE NXT UK’s Joe Coffey Suspended, Two Referees Released Over Sexual Harassment Allegations in Wake of #SpeakingOut Movement

A week after WWE released three WWE NXT UK pro-wresters over allegations of sexual harassment and violence the company has now suspended another wrestler from the brand Je Coffey, brother of WWE NXT UK tag team champion Mark.

First reported by PWInsider, Coffey was accused of improprieties against a woman. The same woman had accused Travis Banks, who has been released by WWE since.

Meanwhile, Twitter user Sierra Loxton said she had to block Coffey on social media "because he wouldn't leave me alone."

She added she heard stories he "sexually harassed 3 girls, sending unsolicited naked images, voice notes, stalking."

Two NXT UK referees were released from their WWE contracts as well. Joel Allen recently appeared in a resurfaced video alongside David Starr making offensive jokes and comments about women. While Chris Roberts was fired after he was accused of sexually grooming a 15-year-old girl, reported the Sun.co.uk.

In a statement, WWE said: “Individuals are responsible for their own personal actions. WWE has zero tolerance for matters involving domestic violence, child abuse and sexual assault.

“Upon arrest for such misconduct, a WWE talent will be immediately suspended. Upon conviction for such misconduct, a WWE talent will be immediately terminated.

“WWE’s ability to fine, suspend or terminate a WWE talent will not be, however, limited or compromised in any manner in the event incontrovertible evidence of such illegal misconduct is presented to WWE.”