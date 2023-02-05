WWE NXT Vengeance Day Results: Bron Breakker Defends NXT Championship; Gallus win Tag Team Championship

In the latest edition of WWE NXT Vengeance Day, it was a jam-packed affair as five title bouts took place, alongside 2-out-of-3 falls match. Bron Breakker successfully defended his NXT Championship in a steel cage match against Grayson Waller. Meanwhile, Gallus overcame the New Day and others in a fatal 4-way match to win the NXT Tag Team Championship.

Here’s a full breakdown of everything that unfolded in the WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2023 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina:

Wes Lee vs. Dijak

Wes Lee successfully defended his North American Championship against Dijak in the first match of the night. Lee tried to lure Dijak as he pretended to lie down as his opponent went for the cover only for the North American Champion to kick Dijak in the head.

Tony D’Angelo and Stacks also came to interfere however Dijak delivered a moonsault to take them out of the equation but the distraction proved fatal as Lee then took advantage and picked up a win following his finisher.

Carter and Chance vs. James and Henley

The NXT women’s tag titles were on the line next as Chance and Carter squared off against James and Henley. While James and Henley didn’t look on the same page for much of the match, but they still were determined to win. Henley covered Carter to pin her near the rope and James held Carter’s legs down to keep her pinned without Henley’s knowledge.

Apollo Crews vs. Carmelo Hayes

Apollo Crews took on Carmelo Hayes in an exciting 2-out-of-4 falls match. Both these men began the match with quick exchanges of holds and takedowns to thrill the crowd. Dabba Kato, fka Commander Azeez showed up towards the end of the second fall to prevent Trick Williams from interfering, but Hayes did go on to pick up the second pinfall and win 2-0. Kato would then attack his former ally Crews inside the ring, which was perhaps the ending nobody expected.

NXT Tag Team Championship (Fatal 4-way match)

The fatal 4-way match between Pretty Deadly, Chase University, Gallus and The New Day was chaotic and unpredictable as Gallus picked up a huge win. They punished the New Day as all four teams tried to make the match a funny and entertaining affair. The win for Gallus came as a big surprise but we can expect the New Day to have another shot to get back their titles.

Roxanne Perez vs. Gigi Dolin vs. Jacy Jayne

The NXT women’s champion Roxanne Perez faced off against Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne in a triple threat match as the two challengers teamed up against Perez. They continued to assault the title holder but she kept finding ways to stay alive.

Jayne and Dolin got into an argument as the former tried to pin Perez after which the former Rok-C put Dolin through a table, and hit a Code Red on Jayne to get the three count and retain her championship.

Bron Breakker vs. Grayson Waller

The main event of the night saw Bron Breakker take on Grayson Waller for the NXT Championship in a steel cage match. While Waller slammed the champion off the cage even before the match began, he continued to dominate, using the cage and taking risks to get the win.

The challenger climbed his way to the top, before realizing that Breakker stood up, Waller then tried to climb down only to get hit by a spear after which Breakker registered a win, and also came out after the match signalling his intent to challenge the NXT champion.

