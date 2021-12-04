WWE NXT WarGames: Televising, Live Streaming and Match Card; Here is Everything You Need to Know

The most-beloved NXT event of the year World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) NXT War Games will return on Sunday. This year’s NXT WarGames is expected to be the most intriguing one in recent memory as the black and gold brand recently went through a revamp. The upcoming event is also the first structured pay-per-view event of the NXT 2.0 era. NXT’s Halloween Havoc was also a PPV event but then again the match card of the said event was loaded with the weekly edition of the show. So, it was not that much different for a regular Tuesday night WWE NXT episode.

In a bold decision, the sports entertainment company has also dropped the tag – “NXT TakeOver”, pulling curtains on the brand name, which created some of the best shows in the history of the company in the past seven years. From the name of the brand to the wrestlers appearing in the weekly episode of the show since their September overhaul, WWE is leaving no stone unturned to create a new NXT 2.0 brand.

A few veteran wrestlers are still signed by the brand and make regular appearances but WWE had made it clear that the focus of NXT is to develop talent nothing more. And, going by all the promos and match cards, it seems – era vs era – is the theme of this year’s NXT WarGames in both men as well as women’s fields with a few glaring exceptions.

The women’s match features Toxic Attraction’s Mandy Rose, Gigi Dolin, Dakota Kai and Jacy Jayne taking on Raquel Gonzalez, Cora Jade, Io Shirai and Kay Lee Ray.

In the men’s WarGames, NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa, LA Knight taking, Johnny Gargano and Pete Dunne will take on Bron Breakker, Carmelo Hayes, Grayson Waller, and Tony D’Angelo.

WWE NXT WarGames Full card:

Men’s WarGames Match: Team Tommaso Ciampa [Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, Pete Dunne, and LA Knight (+150)] vs Bron Breakker, Carmelo Hayes, Tony D’Angelo, and Grayson Waller (-200)

Women’s WarGames Match: Team Raquel Gonzalez [Raquel Gonzalez, Io Shirai, Cora Jade, and Kay Lee Ray (-125)] vs Toxic Attraction [Mandy Rose, Gigi Dolin, Jacy Jayne, and Dakota Kai (-115)]

NXT Cruiserweight Championship: Champion Roderick Strong (-185) vs Joe Gacy (+140)

Hair vs Hair Match: Duke Hudson (-120) vs Cameron Grimes (-120)

NXT Tag Team Championship: Champions Imperium vs Kyle O’Reilly and Von Wagner

Ahead of Sunday night’s showdown; here is all you need to know about WWE NXT WarGames:

Where to watch NXT WarGames in India?

The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for WWE events in India.

Where to live-stream NXT WarGames in India?

The live stream of WWE WarGames will be available on SonyLiv in India.

When will NXT WarGames take place?

WWE WarGames will take place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

At what time do WWE NXT WarGames kick off during India time?

The WWE NXT War Games will kick off at 05:30 am (IST) on Monday.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.