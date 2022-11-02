WWE NXT Winners and Highlights From November 1 Episode

The November 1 show of the WWE NXT was expected to be an enthralling affair as the two major champions were set to feature in the event.

The focus was on superstar R Truth who was in action against Grayson Waller. Odyssey Jones, on the other hand, made a much-awaited comeback after a long layoff due to injury.

ALSO READ| WWE RAW Results: Roman Reigns Smashes Miz, Alexa Bliss and Asuka Reign Supreme

Carmelo Hayes suddenly interferes

The defending NXT tag team champions Pretty Deadly expected a tough challenge after Bron Breakker and Wes Lee decided to appear in the scene and propose a match. The NXT champions and North American champion challenged Pretty Deadly to take part in the NXT Tag Team Championship game. The inaugural segment of the show eventually produced a championship match after Carmelo Hayes appeared suddenly in the ring and threw Lee off the top rope.

R Truth vs Grayson Waller

R Truth faced a severe injury during his NXT bout against Grayson Waller. The match had to be abruptly stopped after the 50-year-old had a terrible fall on his knee. However, Waller was in no mood to stop and the Australian wrestler carried on his onslaught. Waller eventually emerged victorious due to a referee stoppage.

Kiana James vs Thea Hail

Thea Hail appeared to be slightly anxious ahead of the NXT bout and her mental state did play a big role in the game. Kiana James ultimately won the fixture by a pinfall.

Odyssey Jones vs. Javier Bernal

Odyssey Jones scripted a comeback to the ring on November 1. Jones was out of action for nearly a year after suffering a severe knee injury. The 28-year-old American wrestler could not have asked for a better comeback after pulling off a finishing manoeuvre to get the better of Javier Bernal.

Alba Fyre takes on Mandy Rose

Mandy Rose featured in the show on November 1 to celebrate her NXT Women’s Championship victory. However, Rose’s celebration did not turn out to be a joyous one after Alba Fyre decided to intervene and ruthlessly attack the champion.

Indi Hartwell vs Zoey Stark

Indi Hartwell was in sublime form throughout her match against Zoey Stark. The Australian wrestler did not have too much trouble outplaying Stark.

Cora Jade vs. Valentina Feroz

Valentina Feroz offered a solid fight in her fixture against Cora Jade but it was not enough to avoid a defeat. Jade landed a venomous DDT to secure a victory over Feroz.

<b>Latest Sports News</b> here<p></p>