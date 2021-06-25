WWE NXT Wrestler Toni Storm Comes Out as Bisexual During Pride Month

“I’m bi and it feels good to say." WWE NXT superstar Toni Storm has come out as bisexual. Ahead of this week’s WWE NXT episode, the Australian wrestler appearing on NXT’s Instagram story as part of Pride Month she took the opportunity to officially come out as bisexual.

“So when it was announced that I would be taking over the Instagram for Pride Month, I noticed a lot of people were like ‘Toni are you just ally? Are you in the community? What’s going on here?'" Storm said.

“Well I guess now is a good time to say both. I’m an ally and I cannot exactly say that I’m straight. I’m bi and it feels good to say. And it’s something I’ve been really comfortable with for a long time. I just never really expressed it. I don’t know, I just never really found the right time. And it’s Pride Month and I’m on your Instagram, so now’s a good time I guess," she added.

WWE COO Triple H took to Twitter to comment on the announcement last night, noting that he is proud of Toni Storm “today and every day."

The former NXT UK Women’s Champion was last seen in action in May this year, where she avenged her NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver loss to Zoey Stark.

Storm transitioned from NXT UK to NXT proper back in October of 2020 after an eight month hiatus. Storm has since challenged twice for the NXT Women’s Championship, coming up short on both occasions.

Toni Storm is dating New Japan Pro Wrestling star Juice Robinson and has shared multiple photos of the two of them on her social media account.

Storm becomes the 14th known pro wrestler to come out during Pride month 2021 and the latest WWE wrestler to come out as a part of the LGBTQ community. The other WWE stars who are proud part of the LGBTQ community are Sonya Deville, Piper Niven, Mercedes Martinez, Tegan Nox, Shayna Baszler

