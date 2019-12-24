Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Christmas 2019

Jharkhand result tally

00/81 seats

(41 seats to win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ AJSU JVM OTH
Wins + Leads 00 00 00 00 00

Assembly constituency results

All Seats
News18 » Sports
1-min read

WWE NXT's Chelsea Green Makes Debut on Monday Night Raw

Chelsea Green was introduced via video package and went on to fight Charlotte Flair, which she lost.

Ritayan Basu | @ritayanbasu

Updated:December 24, 2019, 12:12 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
WWE NXT's Chelsea Green Makes Debut on Monday Night Raw
Chelsea Green (Photo Credit: WWE)

Monday Night Raw saw a familiar face on WWE NXT making her debut on the Red brand. Chelsea Green was introduced via video package and went on to fight Charlotte Flair, thus making her first appearance on WWE television.

Green's WWE NXT tag team partner Deonna Purazzo had made her Raw debut a week earlier on December 16.

WWE shared a short clip of the young superstar as she made her Raw debut, alongside the caption, "Her name is @ImChelseaGreen, and she is looking to score a HUGE victory over #TheQueen @MsCharlotteWWE on #RAW!"

Chelsea too posted about her debut, writing, "I love you guys... thank you for following this crazy journey. #RAW"

Chelsea was one of seven new signees to the WWE Performance Centre in October 2018, a Newsweek report revealed, adding that the class had superstars Humberto Carrillo, Damian Priest, Mia Yim and Matt Riddle. WWE described Chelsea as, "Canadian grappler Chelsea Green has competed around the world, wrestling in faraway places like India and Australia, as well as throughout North America. A product of Lance Storm's Storm Wrestling Academy in Calgary (the same school where Tyler Breeze, Peyton Royce and Oney Lorcan trained), Green first came onto the WWE Universe's radar as a competitor in the 2015 season of WWE Tough Enough. Before wrestling, Green was a multi-sport athlete who excelled in soccer, volleyball, basketball and track."

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram