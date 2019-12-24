WWE NXT's Chelsea Green Makes Debut on Monday Night Raw

Monday Night Raw saw a familiar face on WWE NXT making her debut on the Red brand. Chelsea Green was introduced via video package and went on to fight Charlotte Flair, thus making her first appearance on WWE television.

Green's WWE NXT tag team partner Deonna Purazzo had made her Raw debut a week earlier on December 16.

WWE shared a short clip of the young superstar as she made her Raw debut, alongside the caption, "Her name is @ImChelseaGreen, and she is looking to score a HUGE victory over #TheQueen @MsCharlotteWWE on #RAW!"

Chelsea too posted about her debut, writing, "I love you guys... thank you for following this crazy journey. #RAW"

I love you guys... thank you for following this crazy journey. #RAW — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) December 24, 2019

Chelsea was one of seven new signees to the WWE Performance Centre in October 2018, a Newsweek report revealed, adding that the class had superstars Humberto Carrillo, Damian Priest, Mia Yim and Matt Riddle. WWE described Chelsea as, "Canadian grappler Chelsea Green has competed around the world, wrestling in faraway places like India and Australia, as well as throughout North America. A product of Lance Storm's Storm Wrestling Academy in Calgary (the same school where Tyler Breeze, Peyton Royce and Oney Lorcan trained), Green first came onto the WWE Universe's radar as a competitor in the 2015 season of WWE Tough Enough. Before wrestling, Green was a multi-sport athlete who excelled in soccer, volleyball, basketball and track."

