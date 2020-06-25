Renee Young, WWE Presenter and Host of WWE Backstage, Tests Positive for Coronavirus

WWE presenter and host of WWE Backstage on FS1 Renee Young confirmed on Twitter that she has been tested positive for Covid-19. This news comes after Pro Wrestling Sheet reported multiple Covid-19 positive at the WWE Performance Center in Florida, including in-ring talent.

Young tweeted, “Man. What a few days. My show gets cancelled and I get Covid. Wear your masks and wash your hands. Stay safe, everyone.”





This has implications on AEW star Jon Moxley, Young’s husband, was pulled out AWE Dynamite set for today and most likely will miss AEW’s Fyter Fest.

Last week WWE a performance center talented was tested positive for coronavirus forcing WWE to ramp up the testing. While the TV taping were cancelled temporarily, normal production schedule shortly afterwards. This was the second confirmed Covid-19 case in the WWE after an employee contracted the virus in April. The person, not an in-ring talent, recovered and has returned to work since.

However, the latest developments puts WWE in the spot yet again. As per Pro Wrestling Sheet, it is unclear how many in-ring talents have been tested positive.

“At least three people who had been at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando received positive test results this week,” the website reported.

PWInsider, Fightful, and other publications report there will no longer be “friends and family” in the crowd during the next tapings starting on Friday.