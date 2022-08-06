WWE prospect AJ Ferrari arrested after sexual assault charge

WWE’s latest acquisition AJ Ferrari has been tracked down and arrested by the Oklahoma police last month. Ferrari was on the run after being accused of sexually assaulting a woman at her residence in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Ferrari signed for WWE as a part of its “Next In Line” program in December 2021.

According to the American daily Oklahoman, the woman said that Ferrari drove her home after a night out and stormed into her residence. He allegedly sexually assaulted her after which he refused to leave until morning.

As a consequence of his actions, the 21-year-old athlete was fired from the Oklahoma State Wrestling team, and a warrant for arrest was issued against him, with a £20,000 bond imposed.

Ferrari’s attorney, Derek Chance termed the incident “unfortunate” and believes that a young and excellent athlete was being targeted for his fame. “It is unfortunate that a student-athlete can become a target, primarily because of their status as an elite athlete. AJ is cooperating with law enforcement and is confident the truth will come out,” Chance said.

“He appreciated his time at Oklahoma State, but he and the university mutually agreed a change was appropriate,” the lawyer added.

AJ Ferrari secured the United States Junior Championship Wrestling title in 2020 in the 197 pounds category. The Texas-born wrestler has an impressive 30-1 NCAA record and was touted by many as the next big thing in American wrestling.

His proficiency earned him a spot along with 15 other collegiate athletes that signed a name, image, and likeness agreement with WWE last year when the former CEO Vince McMahon was at the helm. The program is still running, and the strategy that underpins it has been transformed to include the hiring of independent wrestlers by WWE executive vice president, Triple H.

WWE has not yet responded to the allegations against their newly signed wrestler. Ferrari was supposed to join WWE full-time after graduating from college. His future now seems uncertain and only time will tell if the tainted athlete would ever feature for the wrestling giants.

