WWE: R-Truth Loses 24/7 Title to Jinder Mahal on Golf Course, Immediately Wins it Back

English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Narendra Modi
Rajnath SinghDefence
Amit ShahHome Affairs
Nitin GadkariRoad Transport & Highways, Micro Small & Medium Enterprises
D V Sadananda GowdaChemicals & Fertilizers
Nirmala SitharamanFinance, Corporate Affairs
Ramvilas PaswanConsumer Affairs Food & Public Distribution
Narendra Singh TomarAgriculture & Farmers Welfare, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj
Ravi Shankar PrasadLaw & Justice, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology
Harsimrat Kaur BadalFood Processing Industries
Thawar Chand GehlotSocial Justice & Empowerment
S JaishankarExternal Affairs
Ramesh Pokhriyal NishankHuman Resource Development
Arjun MundaTribal Affairs
Smriti IraniWomen & Child Development, Textiles
Harsh VardhanHealth & Family Welfare, Science & Technology, Earth Sciences
Prakash JavadekarEnvironment Forest & Climate Change, Information & Broadcasting
Piyush GoyalRailways, Commerce & Industry
Dharmendra Pradhan Petroleum & Natural Gas, Steel
Mukhtar Abbas NaqviMinority Affairs
Pralhad JoshiParliamentary Affairs, Coal, Mines
Dr Mahendra Nath PandeySkill Development & Entrepreneurship
Arvind SawantHeavy Industries & Public Enterprise
Giriraj SinghAnimal Husbandry Dairying & Fisheries
Gajendra Singh ShekhawatJal Shakti
Santosh Kumar GangwarLabour & Employment
Rao Inderjit SinghMinistry of Statistics & Program Implementation, Planning
Shripad Yesso NaikAYUSH
Dr Jitendra SinghDevelopment of North Eastern Region, Prime Minister's Office, Personnel Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy, Space
Kiren RijijuYouth Affairs & Sports
Prahlad Singh PatelCulture, Tourism
R K SinghPower, New & Renewable Energy
Hardeep Singh PuriHousing & Urban Affairs, Civil Aviation
Mansukh L MandaviyaShipping
Faggan Singh Kulaste
Ashwini Choubey
Arjun Ram Meghwal
V K Singh
Krishan Pal Gurjar
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
G Kishan Reddy
Parshottam Rupala
Ramdas Athawale
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Babul Supriyo
Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
Anurag Singh Thakur
Angadi Suresh Channabasappa
Nityanand Rai
Ratan Lal Kataria
V Muraleedharan
Renuka Singh Saruta
Som Prakash
Rameshwar Teli
Pratap Chandra Sarangi
Kailash Choudhary
Debasree Chaudhari
WWE: R-Truth Loses 24/7 Title to Jinder Mahal on Golf Course, Immediately Wins it Back
R-Truth is now a 3-time 24/7 champion and is one of five people to hold the belt since it was introduced by Mick Foley on May 20, 2019.
R-Truth and Jinder Mahal had an instantaneous battle for the WWE 24/7 Title.
Loading...
It turns out that 24/7 champion R-Truth loves to golf and apparently, that was what he was doing, along with Carmella when Jinder Mahal showed up with a referee and attacked the 24/7 champion.
WWE shared a video on their page where they showed Mahal attack R-Truth for the championship on a golf course.
A single shot to the back followed by a roll up and Mahal was the new 24/7 champion.
However, as the video went on to show, Carmella was soon on the new champion's face, yelling at him when R-Truth sneaked up from behind, rolled Mahal up and with a three count, won the title back.
Following a quick punch that put down Mahal, Truth hopped on the back of the golf cart and made his escape while Carmella drove the cart.
With the win, R-Truth becomes a 3-time 24/7 champion and is one of five people to hold the belt since it was introduced by Mick Foley on May 20, 2019.
A segment that saw Foley simply placing the title on the ring and leaving, Titus O'Neil was the first to grab the title but he was pinned by Robert Roode shortly after. Roode was then pinned by Truth.
The introduction of the 24/7 championship, which has met with severe criticism from fans comes after a drop in WWE's television ratings and the arrival of the new rival company AEW. It seems Vince McMahon is bringing forward new twists -- from pulling up WEE NXT wrestlers to Wildcard rules or even new championships to hold on to audiences.
WWE shared a video on their page where they showed Mahal attack R-Truth for the championship on a golf course.
A single shot to the back followed by a roll up and Mahal was the new 24/7 champion.
However, as the video went on to show, Carmella was soon on the new champion's face, yelling at him when R-Truth sneaked up from behind, rolled Mahal up and with a three count, won the title back.
Following a quick punch that put down Mahal, Truth hopped on the back of the golf cart and made his escape while Carmella drove the cart.
With the win, R-Truth becomes a 3-time 24/7 champion and is one of five people to hold the belt since it was introduced by Mick Foley on May 20, 2019.
A segment that saw Foley simply placing the title on the ring and leaving, Titus O'Neil was the first to grab the title but he was pinned by Robert Roode shortly after. Roode was then pinned by Truth.
The introduction of the 24/7 championship, which has met with severe criticism from fans comes after a drop in WWE's television ratings and the arrival of the new rival company AEW. It seems Vince McMahon is bringing forward new twists -- from pulling up WEE NXT wrestlers to Wildcard rules or even new championships to hold on to audiences.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
-
Friday 31 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: England Triumphs Over South Africa In Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019 | Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Ahmed & Other Skippers Attend Opening Party
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
A Unique Game of Cricket, With a Sanskrit Touch
-
Monday 31 December , 2018
Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Friday 31 May , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019: England Triumphs Over South Africa In Tournament Opener
Thursday 30 May , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019 | Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Ahmed & Other Skippers Attend Opening Party
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 A Unique Game of Cricket, With a Sanskrit Touch
Monday 31 December , 2018 Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Twitter Brews Memes as Hardik Pandya's Photo from Practice Session Goes Viral
- What Happens When Cricket Meets Dance? TikTok’s New Challenge Lets Fans Show off Skills
- BTS Causes Twitter Meltdown After K-pop Sensation's Historic Performance at Wembley Stadium
- Tendulkar Reveals How Phone Call From Richards Changed His Mind in 2007
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Rashid Khan Goes From Refugee to Afghanistan Star
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results