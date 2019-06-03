Take the pledge to vote

WWE: R-Truth Loses 24/7 Title to Jinder Mahal on Golf Course, Immediately Wins it Back

R-Truth is now a 3-time 24/7 champion and is one of five people to hold the belt since it was introduced by Mick Foley on May 20, 2019.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 3, 2019, 11:18 AM IST
It turns out that 24/7 champion R-Truth loves to golf and apparently, that was what he was doing, along with Carmella when Jinder Mahal showed up with a referee and attacked the 24/7 champion.

WWE shared a video on their page where they showed Mahal attack R-Truth for the championship on a golf course.



A single shot to the back followed by a roll up and Mahal was the new 24/7 champion.

However, as the video went on to show, Carmella was soon on the new champion's face, yelling at him when R-Truth sneaked up from behind, rolled Mahal up and with a three count, won the title back.

Following a quick punch that put down Mahal, Truth hopped on the back of the golf cart and made his escape while Carmella drove the cart.

With the win, R-Truth becomes a 3-time 24/7 champion and is one of five people to hold the belt since it was introduced by Mick Foley on May 20, 2019.

A segment that saw Foley simply placing the title on the ring and leaving, Titus O'Neil was the first to grab the title but he was pinned by Robert Roode shortly after. Roode was then pinned by Truth.

The introduction of the 24/7 championship, which has met with severe criticism from fans comes after a drop in WWE's television ratings and the arrival of the new rival company AEW. It seems Vince McMahon is bringing forward new twists -- from pulling up WEE NXT wrestlers to Wildcard rules or even new championships to hold on to audiences.
