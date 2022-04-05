WWE Raw April 4 Results: Roman Reigns' Next Step After WrestleMania Glory, Cody Rhodes Returns

After the two-night WrestleMania 38 extravaganza, WWE remained in Texas for the Monday night edition of Raw. The post-WrestleMania episode of Raw was back to its entertaining ways and surprises.

Cody Rhodes, who marked his return to the red brand at WrestleMania, opened Monday’s show with an emotional speech. He mentioned that he wanted to win the WWE Championship to honour his late father Dusty Rhodes.

Seth Rollins, who Rhodes beat at WrestleMania, entered at the end of the promo and shook hands with the former champion.

In another set of surprises, Elias returned as Ezekiel; Veer Mahan also made his long-awaited debut and Roman Reigns, who defeated Brock Lesnar to unify the WWE and Universal Championship titles in the WrestleMania main event, closed the show with The Usos in tow.

Elsewhere on the show, Sasha Banks and Naomi continued their rivalry against Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan. Austin Theory and The Usos took on RK-Bro & Finn Balor.

Here’s a recap from Monday night’s events at WWE RAW:

Sasha Banks & Naomi vs Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan: Boss and Glow (Banks & Naomi) won the fight when they planted Morgan with their new double-team Code Breaker finish for a pinfall victory. Post-match, Morgan apologised to Ripley, who stormed out and it was later revealed in the show that Ripley and Morgan will receive a Tag Team Championship match next week.

Elias makes his entrance as Ezekiel only to interrupt Kevin Owens’ promo. KO was talking about his loss to Steve Austin and said that it happened because of his back injury. Elias interrupts him again claiming to be Elias’ little brother, however, Owens laughs it off before the two leave the ring.

The Miz vs Dominik Mysterio: The Miz emerged winner with a Skull-Crushing Finale, in this less than a minute fight. After the match, as Rey Mysterio was attending to his son, Veer Mahan stormed the ring, The Miz made a quick exit, as the father-son suffered the wrath of Veer.

Meanwhile, Bianca Belair, who is back atop the women’s division celebrated winning the Raw women’s championship from Becky Lynch at WrestleMania. Sporting a black eye from the match, she proclaimed to defend her title against anyone and everyone.

NXT Championship – Bron Breakker vs Dolph Ziggler (c): Both superstars put on another fun encounter, in the end, Breakker hit a big military press powerslam to get the pin and win the NXT title back.

MVP attacked Bobby Lashley from behind as the former was confronted by Omos. MVP was upset that Lashley said he didn’t need him to beat Omos at WrestleMania, moments later he and Omos continued to beat Lashley down. In another rage-filled outburst, Queen Zelina attacked Carmella and blamed her for their team losing the women’s tag titles.

The Usos and Austin Theory vs RK-Bro and Finn Balor: All contestants used their individual styles to put on a solid match, but Theory’s ATL on Finn Balor gave them the win.

Edge and Damian Priest explained their new association with Priest saying Edge’s recent outings felt like The Rated R Superstar was speaking to him. AJ Styles came down to get some revenge but he was eventually taken out by Edge and Priest having superior strength.

The Street Profits vs Alpha Academy: The last match of the night, Otis and Chad Gable started attacking Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins before the bell. However, Adam Pearce turned this into a Texas Tornado Tag Team match. The fight had some entertaining spots, but the finish came when Montez Ford put Chad Gable through a table with a frog splash for a three count.

Roman Reigns Promo: The show finally concluded with Roman Reigns coming out to celebrate for being crowned as the undisputed WWE and universal champion. He was flanked by The Usos and Paul Heyman; Reigns then vowed that he would not rest on his latest accomplishments and would show up on SmackDown to reveal their next steps.

