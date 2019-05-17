Take the pledge to vote

WWE Raw Diva Ashley Massaro Dead; Here are 5 Other Wrestling Superstars Who Died Young

WWE tweeted it was saddened to learn of the tragic death of former superstar Ashley Massaro.

Aakarshuk Sarna

Updated:May 17, 2019, 6:43 PM IST
WWE Raw Diva Ashley Massaro Dead; Here are 5 Other Wrestling Superstars Who Died Young
The cause of Ashley Massaro's death has not been confirmed yet.
Former WWE star Ashley Massaro, who rose to fame after winning the WWE's 2005 Raw Diva Search - which included a $250,000 (£195,000) one-year contract died on May 17, 2019. The wrestler and model passed way in the hospital. However, Massaro's cause of death has not yet been confirmed. She was 39 years old, and 10 days shy of her 40th birthday. According to a report published in The Sun, emergency services reached her home in New York in response to a ‘rescue call’. Ashley Massaro was administered CPR on the way to the hospital but was later pronounced dead.

The superstar, who leaves behind an 18-year-old daughter Alexa, saw the youngster thanking her mum's fans for their condolences on Instagram. WWE on its part tweeted, "We are saddened to learn of the tragic death of former WWE Superstar Ashley Massaro. WWE offers its condolences to Ashley’s family and friends." However, Massaro is not the only WWE superstar to have died young. A life that is urgent, paced and prone to accidents, the years have seen a number of superstars succumbing to the pressure early in their lives.

We list a few such names:

Test: Andrew Martin aka Test was found dead in his Tampa, Florida home after a neighbour called the police. The neighbour could see Martin's body motionless for several hours through one of his windows and it was believed that he had actually passed away the day before from an oxycodone overdose. He was 34-year-old.

Owen Hart: Once considered to be a rising star in WWE and with strong connections to the Hart family, Owen fell to his death at the 'Over the Edge' WWE Pay Per View Event while being lowered to the ring in a harness via a grapple line. He fell approximately 78 feet and landed on the top rope and was flung into the ring. The cause of death was internal bleeding due to the fall. He was 34-year-old.

Eddie Gurrero: A crowd favourite, Guerrero was found unresponsive in his Minneapolis, Minnesota hotel room by his nephew Chavo Guerrero. An autopsy revealed that the cause of death was acute heart failure. He was 38-year-old.

Chris Benoit: Chris Benoit murdered his wife by strangling her and killing his young son by smothering him before hanging himself from a pulley in his weight room in their home. An autopsy revealed repeated concussions had caused immense damage to his brain causing behavioural problems. He was 40-year-old.

Umaga: Umaga was released from WWE after refusing to go to rehab after his second Wellness Policy violation. He sadly died a few months later after suffering two heart attacks due to a drug overdose. He was 34-year-old.
