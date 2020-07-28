WWE Raw Full Results and Highlights, July 27: Sasha Banks Wins RAW Women's Championship, Drew McIntyre's Next Opponent Revealed

WWE Raw returned with another action-packed episode on July 27 that saw a notable title change as well as the setting up of several feuds and matches heading into SummerSlam.

The main event saw WWE Champion Drew McIntyre retain his championship in an Extreme Rules rematch against Dolph Ziggler. This match was an extreme rules bout for both competitors, unlike in their pay-per-view match when only Ziggler could use weapons.

McIntyre won with a Claymore but while he was celebrating, he was attacked by Randy Orton with an RKO. Orton had made his intentions about going after the championship known in a promo earlier in the show. Their match was made official afterwards.

There was also a RAW women's championship rematch between Asuka and Sasha Banks, which saw the latter win the championship via countout. Banks' fellow tag team champion Bayley was seen beating Asuka's partner Kairi Sane backstage.

Asuka rushed backstage to help her partner but was counted out and Banks is now the new RAW Women's champion.

Other action saw new number one contenders for the RAW tag team titles being crowned, a new feud being set up between Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax and the furthering of Seth Rollins' rivalry with Rey Mysterio and his son.

Full results:

- Randy Orton opens the show with a promo announcing his intentions to compete for the WWE Championship at SummerSlam.

- Nia Jax came out after Orton's promo ended, saying she too wanted to be RAW women's champion again. She was interrupted by Shayna Baszler and the two brawled.

- Angel Garza and Andrade beat Ricochet and Cedric Alexander and The Viking Raiders in a triple threat tag team match to set up a RAW tag team championship match at SummerSlam against the Street Profits.

- Shayna Baszler vs Nia Jax ends in a double countout as both brawled outside the ring.

- A verbal duel between Seth Rollins and Dominik saw the latter attack and he was beaten by Rollins and Murphy. They were interrupted by Aleister Black who was also attacked before Dominik used a kendo stick to clear the ring.

- MVP asks Mustafa Ali to join The Hurt Business and he declines. R-Truth tried to win back his 24/7 championship from Shelton Benjamin, who was in the ring along with Bobby Lashley, but he failed.

- Lashley then defeated Ali in a singles match.

- Sasha Banks beat Asuka by countout to win the RAW Women's championship.

- Murphy defeated Humberto Carillo in a singles match.

- Drew McIntyre beat Dolph Ziggler in an Extreme Rules match. He was attacked by Randy Orton to close the show.