WWE RAW Full Results: Austin Theory Retains Title, Seth Rollins Humbles The Miz

WWE aired a terrific episode of Monday night’s RAW after Saturday’s Elimination Chamber pay-per-view delivered some enthralling action. In addition to featuring high-octane contests, the latest instalment of Monday night RAW also focused toward the promotion’s next pay-per-view, WrestleMania 39.

The episode had plenty of drama too as Sami Zayn opened the show by addressing his loss to Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber.

Zayn later made a pitch to Kevin Owens in order to take down Reigns and The Bloodline. Fans were treated to a blockbuster match between Austin Theory and Edge. There was a showdown between Mustafa Ali and Dolph Ziggler after several weeks of back-and-forth arguments between the two backstage.

Here are the highlights of all the action from the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa.

Sami Zayn vs Baron Corbin

Baron Corbin brutally attacked Sami Zayn after the opening promo. Corbin humiliated Zayn by telling the crowd that he was right when he predicted Zayn would be steamrolled by Roman Reigns in front of his family and friends. A fired-up Zayn stormed the ring for an impromptu match, which he was able to win with relative ease. Zayn picked up the win via pinfall after landing a Helluva Kick.

Mustafa Ali vs Dolph Ziggler

Fans were looking forward to a thrilling contest between Mustafa Ali and Dolph Ziggler as these two have had several verbal and physical exchanges in the last few weeks. Ali appeared to be the better fighter in the short match. Ali countered a Fameasser from Ziggler with a handstand to set up the final pinning combination. He ultimately registered an impressive win with a crucifix.

Asuka vs Nikki Cross

Asuka had battled Nikki Cross inside the Elimination Chamber on Saturday. So it wasn’t surprising to see an intense match between the two. Both women delivered brutal strikes. But it was Asuka who managed to apply her trademark submission to get the win.

The Miz vs Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins wanted deliver a message to Logan Paul for interfering in the Elimination Chamber by punishing his former mentor and teammate, The Miz. Rollins did exactly that as he hit Miz with several devastating stomps, forcing the referee to intervene and stop the match.

Austin Theory vs Edge (US Title)

The main event of the night saw Austin Theory and Edge locking horns for the United States Championship. WWE had built up the match between Edge and Theory throughout the night and the bout lived up to its billing. The match evolved into a back-and-forth contest until Edge appeared to be moments away from winning the title. But Finn Balor ran to ringside to assist Theory. Edge managed to knock Balor from the ring apron but he returned and kicked Edge, sending him right into Theory’s finisher. Theory then executed the A-Town Down and scored the win.

