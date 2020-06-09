WWE RAW Full Results, June 8: Angel Garza No.1 Contender for US Title; Charlotte Picks up Big Win

Though they were tag team partners earlier in the night, Raw Women’s Champion Asuka and Charlotte Flair squared off in a hard-hitting main event. However, Nia Jax made her presence felt by crushing the champion ahead of her title showdown against The Empress of Tomorrow this Sunday. Elsewhere on the red brand, Edge sent a defiant message to Randy Orton ahead of The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever, and a new challenger emerged for United States Champion Apollo Crews and more.

Rey Mysterio joined Monday Night Raw to give an update on his status – his doctors are not ready to clear him, but his recovery from the gruesome injury Seth Rollins inflicted is looking promising. Aleister Black & Humberto Carrillo once again fought for Mysterio’s honor against Rollins’ disciples and picked up the victory after Black pinned Murphy

What looked to be a joyful reunion of the duo that reeks of awesomeness took an interesting turn when Christian expressed doubt in The Rated-R Superstar ahead of The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever this Sunday at WWE Backlash.

Full RAW Results

Sasha Banks & Bayley and The IIconics interrupted Asuka before her match with Charlotte Flair

Asuka & Charlotte Flair def. The IIconics and Sasha Banks & Bayley

Rey Mysterio vowed to make Seth Rollins pay

Aleister Black & Humberto Carrillo def. Murphy & Austin Theory

Randy Orton promised to break Edge at WWE Backlash

The Decathlon between The Street Profits & The Viking Raiders ended in a 5-5 tie

Andrade def. Angel Garza and Kevin Owens to earn a United States Championship Match at WWE Backlash

Bobby Lashley & MVP def. The Viking Raiders

Charlotte Flair def. Asuka