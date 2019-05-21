Take the pledge to vote

»
1-min read

WWE RAW: Hall of Famer Mick Foley Introduces New 24/7 Title

Mick Foley unveiled the new WWE 24/7 Championship on Monday Night RAW, with the belt's stipulation being that it will have to be defended all the time.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 21, 2019, 12:04 PM IST
WWE RAW: Hall of Famer Mick Foley Introduces New 24/7 Title
Mick Foley unveiled the new WWE 24/7 Championship (Photo Credit: WWE)
Following Sunday's Money in the Bank pay-per view where WWE surprised fans with a new announcement that Mick Foley will reveal a new championship into the company, the WWE Hall of Famer unvieled the new WWE 24/7 Championship on Monday Night Raw. This is the 11th championship belt that the franchise has added to its roster.

Mick Foley proclaimed, "Let's make Monday nights Raw again" before unveiling the new title, which he revealed was named WWE 24/7 Championship and had its own set of rules.

Mick Foley also announced that the 24/7 Championship is open to every independent contractor across all WWE platforms including Raw, Smackdown Live, NXT and others.




As soon as Foley left the ring, a handful of the locker room's wrestlers came out and tried to grab it. Titus O'Neil fought off Drake Maverick to be crowned the first ever WWE 24/7 champion.

He soon lost it to Bob Roode, who in turn, lost it to R-Truth by the end of the evening.

According to reports, the latest announcement seems to be a part of WWE's ongoing efforts to fight viewership turmoil and the new championship belt seems to be exactly like the Attitude Era's Hardcore Championship that was taken off from the main roster in 2002.
