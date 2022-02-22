WWE Raw Highlights: Brock Lesnar Faces Challenge Ahead of WrestleMania; Logan Paul Sides With Miz

On the road to WrestleMania 38, the landscape changed as Brock Lesnar emerged victorious in the Elimination Chamber on Saturday, to win the WWE World Championship and on winning the Royal Rumble, Lesnar wants a title vs title match at the grandest stage of them all. However, on Monday Night Raw, The Beast Incarnate faced a new challenge and will now have to defend his title on March 5. Edge also made an appearance and has challenged any WWE superstar for a match at WrestleMania. Social media star Logan Paul, who has appeared on WWE before, was The Miz’s guest on Miz TV, where the duo will now face Rey Mysterio and son Dominic at WrestleMania.

Here’s a recap of what happened on WWE Raw, on February 21.

Brock Lesnar faces one more obstacle: The Beast Incarnate opened Monday Night Raw with an in-ring promo and addressed the fans in South Carolina, introducing himself as the new WWE Champion. However, Lesnar’s former advocate Paul Heyman interrupted him and informed his former client that Lesnar will have to defend his title on March 5 at the Madison Square Garden (MSG) in New York and would face either Bobby Lashley or another wrestler if Lashley does not recover on time. Lesnar informed Heyman that he was aware of the stipulation and will be heading to Friday Night Smackdown to meet Roman Reigns.

Logan Paul on MIZ TV: Social media star Logan Paul made a guest appearance on the Miz TV and surprisingly, will be Miz’s tag team partner for their Wrestlemania clash against Rey Mysterio and Dominic. The segment ended as Miz and Paul attacked the father-son duo, followed by Miz’s skull crusher on Rey and Paul doing the same to Dominic.

Alpha Academy defeats Street Profits: The Alpha Academy picked up a win over the former tag team champions as Otis pinned Montez Ford, with Chad Gable holding on to Ford’s leg from outside the ring to prevent any escape.

Finn Balor and Tommaso Ciampa defeat Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode: Making a surprise appearance on Raw, Finn Balor made his return to the brand after recovering from injury after Ciampa called the NXT veteran to face Ziggler and Roode. Ciampa rolled up Roode to secure the victory for the NXT stars.

Damian Priest defeats Shelton Benjamin: The United States champion Damian Priest defeated veteran Benjamin with his finisher, the Reckoning. After the pinfall, Priest issued a challenge and will defend his title next week against any superstar. Finn Balor appeared once again and accepted the challenge.

Bianca Belair defeats Duodrop: The women’s Elimination Chamber winner Bianca Belair faced off against Duodrop where the former Women’s champion hit the K.O.D perfectly to win the clash.

Edge’s Open Challenge: The Rated-R superstar made an appearance on Raw and issued an open challenge to anyone for a match at Wrestlemania. Edge dropped a massive hint after calling himself the ‘Phenomenal’ while cutting his promo.

Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins defeat RK-Bro: On the main event of the night, Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins beat the Raw Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Riddle. The stipulation was that if Owens and Rollins could beat the tag team champions, they would get a shot at the titles at Wrestlemania along with the Alpha Academy. Rollins hit Riddle with the stomp which secured a win for the duo, which now sees the tag team championships being defended in a Triple Tag Team match.

