WWE Raw, June 22: Results, Recap and Highlights: Dominik Mysterio Escapes Seth Rollins' Sacrifice; Akira Tozawa Becomes 24/7 Champion

Monday saw a high voltage WWE Raw take place with as many as four Championship matches in the lineup. But even outside the matches, old characters were reintroduced, and storylines with high potential were teased.

The Championship Monday started with WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. But he was soon interrupted by Dolph Ziggler. The newest member of the Raw stage, Ziggler started off courteous and expressed content over McIntyre holding the title. But soon he demanded a WWE Championship match as according to Ziggler, McIntyre owed him that.

McIntyre labeled Ziggler to be entitled and asked if he was ready for a Championship match at Extreme Rules. When the latter agreed, both made it official.

Apart from this, there were some high octane matches set to unfold. Asuka and Charlotte Flair locked horns for the Raw Women's Championship title. The Empress finished Flair with ease. The Raw Tag Team Championship match saw The Street Profits win it up against The Viking Raiders.

A women’s tag team match also took place between The Iconics and Sasha Banks with Bayley. R Truth entered the ring to fight it out with Akira Tozawa in the 24/7 Championship Match. But Tozawa and his Ninjas proved to be heavy for R Truth to take.

Interestingly enough, Rey Mysterio came back – possibly to dent the reign of Seth Rollins. The show also saw Nia Jax conducting a sit down protest for getting treated the way she was in the last week. She was interrupted by R Truth and Charlotte Flair. While the former fled the scene when Tozawa appeared, Charlotte received huge damage to her left arm in a brawl with Nia.

RAW Results

Dolph Ziggler challenged WWE Champion Drew McIntyre for Extreme Rules

Nia Jax and Charlotte Flair brawled

Raw Tag Team Champions The Street Profits def. The Viking Raiders

Raw Women’s Champion Asuka def. Charlotte Flair

Akira Tozawa def. R-Truth to become 24/7 Champion

Natalya def. Liv Morgan

Big Show confronted Randy Orton & Ric Flair

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks & Bayley def. The IIconics

Apollo Crews def. Shelton Benjamin

Rey & Dominik Mysterio, Aleister Black & Humberto Carrillo fought off Seth Rollins and his disciples