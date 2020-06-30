WWE Raw, June 29, Results, Recap and Highlights: Sasha Banks and Dolph Ziggler Stand Tall, Seth Rollins Continues to Torment Rey Mysterio

WWE Raw returned with an action-packed episode on June 29 (Monday) which saw the build towards the Extreme Rules pay-per-view continue. Matches were made official for the event and the rivalries were intensified, as well as leading to a few shock results.

The show opens with Bayley, Sasha Banks and Asuka engaged in a brawl before referees seperated them. Dolph Ziggler entered, as did WWE champion Drew McIntyre and after some verbal jousting between the pair the contract for their Extreme Rules match was signed.

Banks and Asuka also jawed off at each other before signing their contracts. This opening segment also set up a mixed tag team match main event that was won by the challengers when Banks used a bridging pin on Asuka to get the three-count.

Besides that, Seth Rollins continued to target Rey Mysterio and his son Dominik as well as picking up a tag team victory alongside Buddy Murphy over Aleister Black & Humberto Carrillo.

MVP faced US champion Apollo Crews in a non-title match, Peyton Royce and Ruby Riott clashed in a highly-anticipated singles match and there was also tag team action, 24-7 championship action.

Zelina Vega's clients Angel Garza and Andrade 'Cien' Almas had a mixed night, beating the Viking Raiders in tag action but losing a handicap match to Big Show. Bobby Lashley, meanwhile, made relatively quick work of Ricochet.

RAW results

Contract signing for WWE championship match between Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler and WWE Raw women's championship match between Asuka and Sasha Banks

Big Show calls out Randy Orton leads to brawl with Angel Garza and Andrade 'Cien' Almas. Viking Raiders make the save.

Almas and Garza defeat Viking Raiders

R-Truth beats Akira Tozawa for 24/7 Championship

Buddy Murphy & Seth Rollins beat Aleister Black & Humberto Carrillo

Peyton Royce beats Ruby Riott

Big Show beats Almas and Garza in two-on-one handicap match

Montel Vontavious Porter beats Apollo Crews

Bobby Lashley beats Ricochet

Dolph Ziggler & Sasha Banks beat Asuka & Drew McIntyre in mixed tag team match