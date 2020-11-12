WWE RAW: Nia Jax Faces Backlash after She Gets Mandy Rose Injured

The Golden Goddess Mandy Rose may have sustained a severe injury on WWE RAW this week after Nia Jax threw her out of the ring. This could mean that Rose might miss a few important events including the Survivor Series.

The incident occurred during a non-title match between Jax and RAW Women’s Champion Asuka, when the former’s partner Shayna Baszler entered the ring to save her from Asuka Lock. Asuka was declared the winner as Jax was disqualified. But by then, Mandy Rose and her tag team partner Dana Brooke had jumped in the ring to fight off Baszler and Jax.

While Baszler pushed Brooke out of the ring, Jax launched Rose out of the ring. Rose couldn’t grab the ropes as she lost her balance and fell awkwardly ring side before crashing on the floor. She looked in pain as she grabbed her left arm. A referee immediately came out to take her backstage where she was treated by the medical staff.

Check out the clip:

Hope Mandy Rose is ok. pic.twitter.com/w88goawMti — Jeff Cosetta (@JFree82) November 10, 2020

Jax is already infamous for playing unsafe and injuring her fellow colleagues on several occasions in the past. The list of her casualties includes Becky Lynch, Bayley, Charlotte Flair, Zelina Vega and Ember Moon.

Fans did not take well the way Jax hurt Rose. Jax is facing a massive backlash on social media from the WWE fans. “Why isnt that walking liability (Nia Jax) fired yet?” commented one user.

Why isnt that walking liability (Nia Jax) fired yet? — Dimitrios G. Sirigos (@Unklejimbo1) November 10, 2020

“Nia chucked her. That’s not how throws work in wrestling. Most moves are collaboration. You’re supposed to either give the person PLENTY of lead up to the throw, OR basically mime it while they basically lead themselves out. Not just manhandle them out. That’s all Nia,” blamed another user.

1) Nia chucked her. That’s not how throws work in wrestling. Most moves are a collaboration. You’re supposed to either give the person PLENTY of lead up to the throw, OR basically mime it while they basically lead themselves out. Not just manhandle them out. That’s all Nia. — SevanGrim (@SevanGrim) November 10, 2020

“Looks like she might have dislocated her left shoulder, the way she landed on the ring apron,” wrote a worried fan.

Looks like she might have dislocated her left shoulder, the way she landed on the ring apron. — David Williams (@DavidWi28521116) November 10, 2020

There were, however, some fans that came out in support of Jax, saying it wasn’t her fault and was not done on purpose. “I'm not a fan of Nia's work but this was on Mandy. She totally missed hooking the rope in her arm and it messed up the landing,” wrote a user.

I'm not a fan of Nia's work but this was on mandy. She totally missed hooking the rope in her arm and it messed up the landing — Jimm Girdler (@J_I_DoubleM) November 10, 2020

While there is no official communication from WWE regarding the severity of the injury, the landing looked terrible and it is being suspected that Rose could miss the Survivor Series which is scheduled later this month.