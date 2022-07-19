WWE Raw Results: AJ Styles Gets The Win in Controversial Fashion

Monday Night RAW was full of edge-of-the-seat action and plenty of drama. WWE RAW had a packed match card and some thrilling encounters. The show was kick-started by a terrific match between Bianca Belair and Carmella. Belair successfully defended her RAW women’s championship by defeating Carmela. Consequently, Belair will now have a chance to get revenge on Becky Lynch at WWE SummerSlam. It is worth noting that Lynch had defeated Belair in less than 30 seconds at last year’s SummerSlam. The latest episode of RAW also had a mouth-watering six-woman tag match.

Here are the highlights of all the action from the Amalie Arena in Tampa.

Bianca Belair vs Carmella

The match had a stipulation that Carmella could win the title by count-out. Therefore, Carmella repeatedly tried to win via count-out. However, Belair pulled off the win in impressive fashion. The Princess of Staten Island defeated The EST of WWE via pinfall after hitting the Kiss of Death.

Rey Mysterio vs Damian Priest

After a back-and-forth battle, Damian Priest got the better of Rey Mysterio by executing the Razor’s Edge. Consequently, Priest managed to pin Mysterio.

Ezekiel vs Seth Rollins

This was a very engrossing match which enthralled the audience. As the match progressed, Rollins began to dominate the action. In the end, Seth Rollins defeated Ezekiel via pinfall after hitting a devastating stomp.

Omos and MVP vs Street Profits

This match had all the ingredients to be a supremely entertaining match. However, The Street Profits picked up the win after The Usos interfered on behalf of Omos and MVP. After the match, The Usos helped Omos hit both Profits with brutal chokeslams.

AJ Styles vs Theory

This bout had a quick pace and felt more competitive than all the other bouts of the night. AJ Styles got the better of Theory via count-out after Dolph Ziggler attacked Theory outside the ring.

Asuka, Brooke and Bliss vs. A.S.H., Tamina and Doudrop

This six-woman tag match was greatly hyped before the match. However, the bout failed to live up to the expectations. After a short back-and-forth battle, Asuka executed the Asuka Lock on Nikki A.S.H to clinch victory for her team via submission.

