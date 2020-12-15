WWE RAW Results: AJ Styles Makes a Huge Statement, Asuka Needs a New Partner at TLC

The latest episode of Monday Night RAW was all about the build-up to Sunday’s pay-per-view event, TLC. Hence, it was mostly about the title match between Drew McIntyre and AJ Styles and Randy Orton’s match against The Fiend. The episode kickstarted with a special Christmas edition of The Dirt Sheet with The Miz. Where the WWE superstar read a bedtime story about the WWE championship match at the TLC.

One of the characters of Miz’s story, AJ Styles was in action later in the episode as he took on the Celtic Warrior Sheamus, who The Phenomenal One defeated.

Bray Wyatt came to the ring for a "field trip" to the WWE ThunderDome, with the Firefly Fun House puppets in the crowd. He vowed that there would be no fun, nor games at the PPV when he squared off with Randy Orton. But before the PPV, these two superstars got into a brawl and ended with The Fiend locking Orton in a mandible claw.

In other notable matches, Lana faced Nia Jax, The New Day and Jeff Hardy crossed swords with The Hurt Business in a three-man tag team match, Keith Lee faced John Morrison and The Miz in a handicap match.

Let's take a quick look at the results of WWE Monday Night RAW:

AJ Styles def. Sheamus via pinfall: The Phenomenal One picked up a big win ahead of his WWE Title match against Drew McIntyre at WWE TLC. The match started with the Celtic Warrior dominated in the beginning. However, Styles fought back as he attacked Sheamus' leg, including putting him in a calf crusher. Styles worked on Sheamus' injured leg throughout the match hit him when he Sheamus was climbing the turnbuckles with a hobbled ankle. As Sheamus fell to the canvas, Styles folded him for a pinfall.

The Hurt Business def. The New Day & Jeff Hardy via submission:

The action began with Bobby Lashley and Kofi Kingston and the former WWE champion was at the receiving end. Alexander then tagged in and targeted his ailing opponent’s back. The Hurt Business worked upon Kingston for several moments until he made a much-needed tag to Hardy. The tables turned for a brief moment as Hardy managed a near-fall. Chaos erupted as the fight spread on the arena floor. But a blind-tag from Alexander to Lashley helped the US champ score the win for The Hurt Business.

Lana def. Nia Jax via pinfall:

Lana surprised Nia Jax with a shocking roll-up win. after being dominated in the early part of the match, Lana countered a powerbomb into a Rana. Jax then tried to take Lana to the middle rope for a Samoan Drop, but Lana escaped, kicked Nia's legs out and hit her with a stomp before a pin.

The Miz & John Morrison def. Keith Lee via pinfall:

Lee was looking formidable as he used his strength to get the better of his opponents. However, the number game proved too much to handle for The colossal Superstar as Miz and Morrison hit Lee with a series of kicks and the two piled on Lee for the pin.

Riddle def. MVP via pinfall:

It was a quick match as The Original Bro, Riddle hit MVP with a knee and then the Floating Bro for the win. Later on, he was quick enough to escape the ring before Bobby Lashley could attack.

Dana Brooke def. Shayna Baszler via disqualification:

Brooke got off to a good start and had Baszler on the ropes, but Baszler's partner interfered as Dana notched up a DQ win. Jax and Baszler then tried to attack Brooke after the match, Mandy Rose came to rescue Brooke with a kendo stick. Later on, Asuka joined to fend off the tag champions.