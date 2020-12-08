WWE RAW Results: AJ Styles, The Miz and John Morrison defeat Drew McIntyre and Sheamus in Handicap Match

The Monday December 7 episode of WWE RAW saw a 2 on 3 handicap match in the main event that had AJ Styles, The Miz and John Morrison on one end of the ring, while Drew McIntyre and Sheamus were at the other. Even though the match was one of the major highlights of the evening, RAW also saw an interesting bout between Randy Orton and The Fiend alter ego Bray Wyatt to a surprising conclusion.

Here what happened at the Monday night episode of RAW:

Asuka vs Shayna Baszler: Asuka won the match against Shayna Baszler.

However, what garnered more attention that the in-ring action was the amusing behaviour of Lana and Nia Jax that took place outside. Lana shocked Jax with an incredible counter, that led her flying into the announce table, giving Asuka the opportunity to defeat Shayna.

Ricochet and Dana Brooke vs SLAPJACK and RECKONING: Ricochet and Dana won

Brooke managed to defeat SLAPJACK and RECKONING. The winning pair had opted to team up for a Mixed Tag Team Match. Both of them had suffered the wrath of RETRIBUTION recently. The two of them were on top of their game since the bell rang.

Kofi Kingston vs Shelton Benjamin; Cedric Alexander vs Kofi Kingston: Kofi Kingston defeated Shelton Benjamin

While Shelton was leaving the ring in a rather terrible condition Cedric Alexander challenged Kofi Kingston. After challenging Kingston, Cedric craftily targeted Kofi’s knee to clinch the win against him

AJ Styles, The Miz and John Morrison vs Drew McIntyre and Sheamus: AJ Styles, The Miz and John Morrison defeated Drew McIntyre and Sheamus in a 2-on-3 Handicap Match.

From the start of the outing it seemed like the number advantage was not working in their favour to take the WWE champ. As the match progressed AJ Styles ended up clobbering Sheamus with a forearm to seal the three-count.

Bobby Lashley vs. Jeff Hardy: Bobby Lashely defeated Jeff Hardy

The unpredictable and intense outing started in Jeff’s favour, however by the end of the match the situation had come to where Bobby had quite literally speared Jeff out of his boots using the Hurt Lock. This forced the former WWE Champion Jeff Hardy to submit leading Bobby to win the match.

Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton: The match ended in a no-contest.

The match commenced with Bray grabbing control after he sent Randy crashing onto the announce table. Things took a turn as The Viper struck Bray with an RKO, and the WWE ThunderDome was engulfed in darkness. Surprisingly when the lights came back it revealed The Fiend had emerged from the abyss, and he left his WWE TLC opponent stunned with a Mandible Claw.