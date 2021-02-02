WWE Raw Results: Alex Bliss Helps Edge Beat Randy Orton, Sheamus Turns on 'Friend' Drew McIntyre

The fallout from Sunday’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view made its way into the WWE Raw on February 1, Monday. The first match was between Damian Priest and The Miz. The second match for the title RAW Tag Team Championship happened between Lucha House Party vs Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin. For WWE Women's Tag Team Match, Asuka and Charlotte Flair vs Lana and Naomi vs Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose wrestled. On WWE Raw, the fourth match of the day was between Carlito and Jeff Hardy vs Elias and Jaxson Ryker. Let’s take a look at the WWE Raw Results:

Damian Priest vs The Miz

The match started with Damian dominating The Miz. Damian was hit by The Miz with his signature move, the sitting clothesline. That’s when Damian got back into the match by hitting on the chest of The Miz.

Results: Damian Priest defeated The Miz

RAW Tag Team Championship Match: Lucha House Party vs Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin (c)

At the beginning of the match, Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado of the Lucha House Party took on Cedric and Shelton of The Hurt Business. Cedric attacked Gran, however, he was controlled by Lince who later got cornered by both Shelton and Cedric. After some more action, Shelton tagged himself in.

Results: Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin defeated Lucha House Party

WWE Women's Tag Team Match: Asuka and Charlotte Flair vs Lana and Naomi vs Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose

Right at the beginning of the match, Mandy tagged herself in and took out Naomi. Asuka attacked Mandy at the chest with a running knee and she was dropped to the corner. Next, Charlotte and Lana confronted each other.

Results: Naomi and Lana defeated Asuka and Charlotte, and Mandy and Dana

Carlito and Jeff Hardy vs Elias and Jaxson Ryker

Carlito and Elias confronted each other in the ring where the former twisted the arms of the latter. Carlito then dominated Jaxson and eventually, he took Jaxson out and Jeff hit the Swanton Bomb.

Results: Carlito and Jeff Hardy defeated Elias and Jaxson Ryker

Alexa Bliss vs Nikki Cross

Nikki dominated her opponent in the beginning of the match. Then Alexa took down Nikki and hit her with a shoulder tackle. She then hit Sister Abigail into a DDT.

Results: Alexa Bliss defeated Nikki Cross

Randy Orton vs Edge

In the last match of the WWE Raw, Edge started by attacking Randy but was taken off his feet by Randy who then started hitting Edge. Randy hits the power slam and as he tried to dominate Edge, however, after some more action, Edge attacked Randy’s knee. The two fought each other fiercely but only one was victorious in the end as Alexa Bliss created a distraction for the Viper

Results: Edge defeated Randy Orton