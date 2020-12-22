WWE Raw Results: Alexa Bliss Keeps Randy Orton Guessing; Shemaus Turns on Keith Lee

WWE TLC pay-per-view (PPV) segment on Sunday was eventful and memorable. A couple of exciting TLC matches, the return of Charlotte Flair and Randy Orton lighting ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt on fire to end the show – all stood out as big moments from the event. This week’s Raw not only dealt with all the fallout from the weekend’s show, but it also set-up The Royal Rumble scheduled on January 26, 2021.

Here’s a look at Monday night’s episode:

Alexa Biss Warns Randy Orton 'The Fiend Will be Back'

Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose vs Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler

The match got going after the break and Mandy Rose, Shayna Baszler started for their teams. After a series of shoulder thrusts and takedowns between the two teams, the match ended when Baszler got the submission win over Brooke.

Winners: Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler

Drew Gulak vs Angel Garza

Before heading out to lock horns with Drew Gulak, Angel Graza gave a quick interview backstage. He then proceeded to face Gulak and both dealt with each other with few strikes. Gulak even reversed a submission that Graza tried to apply, he broke free of it and then hit a hip toss but in the end ran into a boot to the face. Finally, Graza nailed him with a superkick before employing the Wing Clipper for the win.

Winner: Angel Garza

T-Bar vs Ricochet

In a big rush of events, Ricochet charged at T-Bar after the bell and tried to get the upper hand right away. He was caught trying to hit a crossbody and hit a few knees to the body before throwing him to the mat. In the end, T-Bar hit his finisher for the win.

Winner: T-Bar

The Hurt Business vs Riddle and Jeff Hardy

The match didn’t even start until half-an-hour as Riddle and Jeff Hardy came out on the stage and exchanged some words with The Hurt Business. Suddenly, Lashley took Riddle down right away when the match finally began. The former MMA fighter went on a rampage but Lashley saved MVP from being pinned down. It all finished when the All Mighty finished Hardy off with the Hurt Lock.

Winner: The Hurt Business

Gran Metalik vs Jaxson Ryker

As Elias was giving a show promo, Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado came to the ring which eventually turned into a match between Jaxson Ryker and Metalik. Elias was allowed to sit on the top turnbuckle and perform until Metalik took him down with a hurricanrana. It all culminated when Ryker hit the luchador with a chokeslam for the win.

Winner: Jaxson Ryker

Asuka and Charlotte vs Peyton Royce and Lacey Evans

Royce and Asuka started off with an exchange. Evans tagged herself in and she was able to sweep Asuka's leg but missed a slingshot elbow. Charlotte straight away performed a back suplex which made Lacey Evans land in a very scary angle. They kept tagging themselves in and arguing with each other, but somehow managed to keep Asuka cornered until she hit Royce with a suplex. In the end, the Queen got the tag and took out both opponents with ease as she ended up with a win.

Winners: Charlotte Flair and Asuka

Holiday Street Fight: Drew McIntyre, Sheamus and Keith Lee vs AJ Styles, The Miz and John Morrison

The holiday street fight had a unique setting as there was a table set up at ringside with Santa Claus hats, cookies and milk. There were also several Christmas trees and wrapped presents around the ringside area for an authentic festive look too.

Morrison starts off with Sheamus as they lock up and Morrison got the upper hand with forearms. Sheamus dropped Morrison and clubbed him. Morrison followed it with a leg submission, allowing Miz to tag in and take over. The teams took use of the festive props to batter each other. In the end, Morrison got knocked into the arms of Omos, while Omos again slammed Morrison through the table at ringside. Lee went on to hit Miz with a Spirit Bomb in the middle of a ring for the pin to win the match. After the final bell, a frustrated Celtic Warrior dished out a Brogue Kick to Lee, much to the dismay of McIntyre.

Winners: Keith Lee, Drew McIntyre and Sheamus