WWE RAW Results: Asuka Beats Zelina Vega to Win Women's Championship

The Monday night episode of WWE RAW was action packed to the fullest. The newest team at RAW, Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke registered their win against Lana and Natalya.

Here is a look at the results of last night’s episode:

Murphy vs Dominik Mysterio: Murphy defeated Dominik Mysterio via pinfall. The match between these two was anyway quite intense. But what shocked many was the fact that Aalyah came to ringside and begged Dominik to stop. With this, Dominik got distracted and Murphy took the opportunity to roll him up for a pin.

Another unexpected thing that happened was Aalyah slapping Dominik. Have a look at it:

Raw Women's Championship: Asuka vs Zelina Vega - Asuka defeated Zelina Vega through submission. In the intense outing, it was seen how champion Asuka managed to retain her tittle. The match was not only very gripping but also had some wow moments.

Keith Lee vs Andrade: Keith Lee defeated Andrade via pinfall. The match saw quite a few unprecedented turn of events. Lee hit a spirit bomb for the win against Andrade

Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke vs Lana and Natalya: Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke defeated Lana and Natalya via pinfall. This outing was clearly one of those with which a lot of reclaiming had to be done. For those unaware, Lana and Natalya had claimed that they should be given the women's tag titles after Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax were unable to defend at Clash of Champions. But, nothing of that sort happened. However, they were given the option wherein they could claim a title shot by defeating the newest team on RAW that is Rose and Brooke. As the results are, this too has not happened.

Kevin Owens vs. Aleister Black: Kevin Owens defeated Aleister Black via disqualification. This match in itself was an all-out brawl between the two.

24/7 championship: R Truth vs Drew Gulak and and Akira Tozawa: Champion R-Truth managed to defend his title after he defeated Drew Gulak and Akira Tozawa via pinfall.

Apollo Crews, Ricochet and Mustafa Ali vs. The Hurt Business: Apollo Crews, Ricochet and Mustafa Ali defeated The Hurt Business via pinfall. In the outing, one could clearly attribute the win because of Ali. It was him who managed to score the victory point.