WWE Raw Results: Austin Theory Successfully Defends WWE United States Title

The first Monday Night Raw of 2023 kicked off in style as viewers got to experience two championship battles on January 2. WWE did start their preparations for the Royal Rumble on Monday but the focus was certainly on the two high-profile title deciders. The United States Championship and the Raw Women’s Championship were put on line on Monday.

Bianca Belair vs Alexa Bliss

The first encounter of the night was between RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and Alexa Bliss. Belair did manage to defend her title successfully but she would have certainly wanted to accomplish it in a bit more convincing fashion. Bray Wyatt’s graphics flashed on the big screen suddenly during the game and it distracted Bliss. And she ended up attacking the referee. Belair did manage to retain her championship by disqualification but that did not deter Bliss from carrying on her onslaught.

Elias vs Solo Sikoa

Solo Sikoa appeared to be absolutely ruthless throughout his bout against Elias. Sikoa pulled off a venomous Spinning Solo at the ringside to gain an upper hand in the fixture. Sikoa eventually pinned Elias on top of the piano to record a victory.

The Usos and Sami Zayn vs The Street Profits and Kevin Owens

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos teamed up with Sami Zayn in their first match of 2023 against The Street Profits. Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford also had Kevin Owens on their side in the bout. The six-man tag team match might not have influenced the championship but it did prove to be an entertaining one. Solo Sikoa once again decided to make an appearance on Monday Night Raw and the 29-year-old eventually ended up offering an unfair advantage to his allies Sami Zayn and The Usos. Zayn produced a Helluva Kick to register a win for his side.

Dexter Lumis vs Chad Gable

Dexter Lumis seemed brilliant throughout the bout. Lumis secured a win with a pin of his own for the win.

Dakota Kai and IYO SKY vs Becky Lynch and Mia Yim

Becky Lynch made her comeback with a match against the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. However, the return did not turn out to be a fruitful one for Lynch after Damage CTRL managed to emerge victorious.

Seth Rollins vs Austin Theory

The main event of Monday Night Raw featured Seth Rollins vying for the United States Championship. However, defending champion Austin Theory did not falter. Theory smashed A-Town Down finisher to retain his title.

Read all the Latest Sports News here