WWE Raw Results: Bayley and Alexa Bliss Emerge Victorious in Their Matches

WWE Raw featured an action-packed episode on Monday Night. The show had plenty of high-octane action as six of the top women on the Raw roster competed for a shot at Bianca Belair and the Raw women’s championship. Fans particularly enjoyed the two triple threat matches that took place on Raw.

Bayley and Alexa Bliss both emerged victorious in their matches. There was plenty of drama too as Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley brawled in the ring after it was announced that both of them would compete in a blockbuster No. 1 contender match for the United States championship next week.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table | FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule | FIFA World Cup 2022 Results | FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Boot

Here are the highlights of all the action from the Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

The Usos vs Matt Riddle and Kevin Owens (Undisputed Tag Team Championships)

This bout was promoted as The Usos versus Riddle and Elias but Solo Sikoa took out Elias before the show. Consequently, Riddle announced Kevin Owens as his surprise partner. The match itself was a thrilling affair as The Usos came under pressure initially. But The Usos gained some momentum during the commercial break by isolating Riddle in their corner with quick tags. The Usos ultimately won the bout by pinning Riddle with the 1D.

Asuka vs Bayley vs Rhea Ripley

Bayley and Asuka were forced to team up in an attempt to neutralize The Nightmare. But their alliance did not work out. All three women fought well as the bout was a high-stakes match. While Ripley seemed to be heading towards a win, it was Bayley who managed to pick up the win by pinning Asuka. After the match, a furious Ripley attacked Asuka and hit her with a devastating Riptide.

Austin Theory vs Mustafa Ali (U.S. Title)

Austin Theory asserted his dominance early and overpowered Mustafa Ali to take control. The former Chicago cop fought valiantly but Theory was simply too strong. The contest was highly engrossing, so it was a shame when Dolph Ziggler showed up and hit Theory with a superkick out of nowhere to cause a disqualification. This bout was an excellent match and deserved a better ending.

Also Read: Suryakumar Yadav Set to Play Mumbai’s Second Ranji Trophy Game Against Hyderabad

The OC vs Alpha Academy and Baron Corbin

This was a textbook WWE six-man match, but it lacked the thrill factor. The O.C. ultimately defeated Alpha Academy & Baron Corbin via pinfall after hitting Chad Gable with a Magic Killer.

Akira Tozawa vs Dominik Mysterio

The bout between Akira Tozawa and Dominik Mysterio was probably the least impressive matches of the night.

The Japanese Superstar used his speed and agility to dominate the proceedings initially. However, Dominik showed his class and fought back. In the end, he managed to register an impressive win by hitting a Frog Splash on Akira Tozawa.

Becky Lynch vs Alexa Bliss vs Nikki Cross

Becky Lynch seemed to be the favourite to win after hitting Cross with a Manhandle Slam on the ring apron. But before Lynch could score the pin, IYO SKY and Dakota Kai showed up and attacked her. The Damage CTRL members brutally put Lynch through the announce table with a double powerbomb. Bliss exploited this opportunity and executed the Twisted Bliss to pick up the win and set up a clash with Bayley next week.

Read all the Latest Sports News here