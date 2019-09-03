WWE Raw Results: Bayley Turns Heel, Bray Wyatt Issues Major Challenge Ahead of Clash of Champions

WWE Monday Night Raw saw some surprising buildups before the upcoming Clash of Champions pay per view on September 15. While Bayley turned heel much to the surprise of the WWE Universe, The OC made a violent statement by ripping off the contract between Rollins and Strowman to trigger a brawl. The evening also saw Bray Wyatt issuing a major challenge, which seemed like the perfect buildup to his new character.

Raw opened with a contract signing between Braun Strowman and Seth Rollins for the Universal Championship bout at Clash of Champions, which saw Styles, the United States champion, being joined by Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson in coming out to complain about being passed over for both the universal and tag team titles. The verbal tiff soon turned into a brawl and it was later revealed "Stone Cold" Steve Austin will moderate a second contract signing between Rollins and Strowman next week when WWE Raw returns to New York's Madison Square Garden.

The evening also saw Lynch doing an in-ring promo by calling out the "little blue-haired freak" Banks for being whiny. She went on to turn down Becky Lynch's offer for a fighter by saying she doesn't fight for free and will only do so for a paycheck, thus making their bout at Clash of Champions official.

Later in the evening a match between Becky Lynch and Bayley against Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross ended in disqualification, after Banks made her way to ringside and altered the finish. Just as Becky Lynch appeared close to putting Bliss away, Banks hit her with a backstabber from behind. She then pulled out a steel chair and began to attack until Bayley grabbed it from behind. After a long staredown in which Bayley and Banks exchanged words under their breath, Bayley let out an evil smile and joined her in attacking Lynch with the chair as the show ended.

Here's what else happened on WWE Monday Night Raw:

Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode defeated Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder via pinfall.

Lacey Evans defeated Natalya via pinfall.

King of the Ring quarterfinal: Baron Corbin defeated Cedric Alexander via pinfall.

Viking Raiders defeated Tyler Hastings and Brian Thomas via pinfall.

King of the Ring quarterfinal: Samoa Joe and Ricochet both advanced after a double pinfall.

The Miz defeated Cesaro via pinfall.

The evening also saw Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman def. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson via pinfall despite outside interference from Styles. Furthermore, the latest episode of Firefly Fun House saw Bray Wyatta challeneg Rollins and Strowman to a match at Hell in a Cell.

