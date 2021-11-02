WWE Raw Results: Becky Lynch Retains Her Raw Women's Title against Bianca Belair

November is always a tad bit confusing and peculiar month for the fight fans as two World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) brands – Raw and SmackDown – function throughout the first 20 days as individual events while also preparing for the Survivor series. On Monday night, Raw kept its top stars in both men and women division involved by scheduling back to back fights. The episode started with Becky Lynch taking on her Raw rival Bianca Belair in a highly anticipated Women’s championship match. In the main event of the night, the viewers witnessed Kevin Owens battling Big E in a non-title match.

Here are the highlights and results from Monday night’s WWE Raw episode:

Raw Women’s Championship | Bianca Belair vs Becky Lynch: In a highly dramatic encounter, Belair faced Lynch for Raw Women’s Championship match. However, as expected, Belair failed in defeating the champion as Lynch retained her crown.

Kevin Owens vs Big E: In another blockbuster encounter, the fans saw Big E facing Owens in a non-title match. The match between Owens and Big E was an athletic matchup as the duo tried to exert their dominance over each other throughout the match. And, in the end, Big E defeated Owens via pinfall despite interference from Seth Rollins.

Rey Mysterio vs Austin Theory: Rey Mysterio lost to Austin Theory via disqualification due to interruption from after Dominik Mysterio.

Nikki A.S.H. and Rhea Ripley vs Carmella and Zelina Vega: The duo of Carmella and Zelina Vega defeated Nikki A.S.H. and Rhea Ripley in a tag team match on Monday via pinfall. After an entertaining battle, Vega pinned Nikki to record the win.

Chad Gable vs Finn Balor: Gable lost to Balor via pinfall in a men’s singles match. Prior to the start of the fight, Gable was seen showing tantrums to Big E backstage.

The Street Profits vs Dirty Dawgz: The street Profits were beaten by Dirty Dawgz via pinfall after Omos disturbed the match with his unannounced entry.

T-Bar vs Damian Priest: In a disqualification match, Priest crushed T-Bar via pinfall.

