WWE Raw Results: Big E and Drew McIntyre Lose Tag Team Match

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) used Monday night’s RAW episode to build the narratives and storyline for the upcoming Crown Jewel pay-per-view event, which will be organized in Saudi Arabia. In its build-up, WWE forced WWE Crown Jewel opponents to play in the same team for the Tag Team match, which had disastrous consequences.

In the men’s division Drew McIntyre and Big E were teamed up together for a Tag Team match against The Usos. In the Women’s field, Bianca Belair was paired up with Sasha Banks but the duo failed in coexists and co-coordinating and they were eventually beaten.

Here are the highlights from Monday night’s Raw episode:

Crown Jewel opponent teamed up together:

Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair vs Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair: Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair lost the match via disqualification as the two failed in coordinating and were seen fighting with each other throughout the match.

Big E and Drew McIntyre vs The Usos: Much like the women’s division, teaming Crown Jewel opponent in Tag Team match in the men’s section did not have a favourable result either as The Usos defeated Big E & Drew McIntyre via disqualification.

Other match-ups from Monday night:

Xavier Woods vs Ricochet: Ricochet lost to Xavier Woods via pinfall in the King of the Ring Quarterfinals match.

Mustafa Ali and Mansoor vs Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander: Mustafa Ali and Mansoor lost yet another tag team match on Monday night. After losing the match to Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander via pinfall, Ali was seen shoving Mansoor and muttering that he is sick of losing.

Shayna Baszler vs Dana Brooke: In Women’s Queen’s Crown Quarterfinals, Dana Brooke lost to Shayna Baszler via pinfall.

Omos vs Riddle: In the first singles match of the night, Omos got the better of Riddle as he defeated him via pinfall after hitting him with a chokebomb.

Austin Theory vs Jeff Hardy: Theory defeated Hardy via pinfall.

Jinder Mahal vs Kofi Kingston: Jinder Mahal won the King of the Ring Quarterfinals by defeating Kofi Kingston via pinfall.

Doudrop vs Natalya: Natalya got withstood in Queen’s Crown Quarterfinals by Doudrop as the ace wrestle defeated her via pinfall.

