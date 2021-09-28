WWE Raw Results: Big E Retains WWE Championship Title

The World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) has already started the build-up for the Crown Jewel, which will take place on October 21, following the conclusion of their Extreme Rules pay-per-view event on Sunday.

Here is what happened in the Extreme Rules that affected Monday night’s RAW episode:

Alexa Bliss was defeated by Charlotte Flair.

In a six-man tag team match, The New Day emerged victorious after defeating Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles and Omos.

And the duo of Jeff Hardy and Sheamus was defeated by Damian Priest.

After losing in the six-man tag team match, Big E and Lashley started the night with a separate promo and a rematch:

WWE Championship Match | Big E vs Bobby Lashley:

The opening bout between Big E and Lashley ended in a no contest as the referees called off the match after the interference from Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin. Later, it was announced that the two have been booked for a cage fight for the main event.

Erik vs Angel Garza:

The two members of the tag team division – Angel Garza and Erik – were up against each other in the second fight of the night with their partner supporting them at ringside. The match concluded with Garza defeating Erik via pinfall.

24/7 Championship | Reggie vs Ricochet:

The 24/7 Championship match is on hold during the regular fights and the goons of this division were seen seated with the crowd. However, once the regular matches are over, Reggie and Ricochet continued their battle. Reggie won this bout via disqualification after the 24/7 mobs were seen jumping the barricade and stomping on him.

Keith Lee vs Akira Tozawa:

In the most ordinary battle of the night, Keith ‘Bearcat’ Lee defeated Akira Rozawa via pinfall.

United States Championship | Damian Priest vs Sheamus:

Even though Sheamus lost to Damian Priest in a Triple Threat Match for US Title in the Extreme Rules, he was given another opportunity to equal the score. But he was not able to do so as Priest defeated Sheamus via pinfall to retain his title.

Jinder Mahal, Veer and Shanky vs Mustafa Ali, Mansoor and Jeff Hardy: In a six-man tag team match Jinder Mahal, Veer, and Shanky defeated Ali, Mansoor and Hardy via pinfall.

Karrion Kross vs Jaxson Ryker: In another no title bout, Kross defeated Ryker via submission.

Riddle vs AJ Styles: Styles defeated Riddle via pinfall. Despite his loss, Riddle gave the crowd a lot to cheer for during their battle.

Raw Women’s Championship | Charlotte Flair vs Doudrop:

Flair put down her Raw Women’s Championship title for an open challenger and it was answered by none other than Doudrop. However, Doudrop was not able to snatch the title from Flair as he was beaten via pinfall.

WWE Championship, Steel Cage: After their opening bout ended in a no contest, Big E and Bobby Lashley were booked for a cage fight for the main event. And after an entertaining fight, Big E defeated Lashley via pinfall to retain his title.

