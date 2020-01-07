WWE Raw Results: Big Show Makes Comeback, Brock Lesnar Issues Royal Rumble 2020 Announcement

Monday Night edition of Raw, the first of the decade not only saw WWE Champion Brock Lesnar making a huge announcement but also saw the return of Big Show to in-ring action. While it was speculated that Monday Night Raw would see the announcement of which Brock Lesnar's opponent would be at the Royal Rumble 2020, it was revealed that he will not be defending the WWE title, but instead had whole different news to give.

The WWE Champion and Paul Heyman started off the show with Heyman stating that he wanted to make history. Heyman said that they had been wondering who could face Lesnar for the WWE title at the Royal Rumble, but they realised no one on the Raw, SmackDown or NXT roster worthy of the opportunity.

Heyman went on to reveal that Lesnar was not only entering the match in Houston but will enter as the match as the No 1 entrant.

The evening also saw Owens and Joe being interviewed by Charly Caruso backstage, where Joe laid out a challenge where he alluded to him and Owens being joined by a third person. Rollins accepted the challenge and stated that if anyone stands up to the united front of Rollins and the AOP, they would be dealt with by Akam and Rezar. Later in the evening, Owens, who was unaware of who the mystery partner was, got a sneak peak and was relieved they would be joined by the mystery wrestler later.

Kevin Owens, Samoa Joe and The Big Show defeated Seth Rollins and AOP via disqualification. Joe enlisted the services of The Big Show who returned to action for the first time since November 2018. The match saw Rollins hitting Big Show across the back with a steel chair, thus allowing Owens and his team to win. The Big Show, however, got the last laugh, as he laid out Rollins in the ring with a right hand after the match.

It was also announced that there will be a 'fist fight' rematch between the teams next week.

Here's what else happened on Monday Night Raw:

United States Champion Andrade defeated Rey Mysterio via pinfall to retain the title.

Raw Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders defeated The OC and The Street Profits to retain the titles.

Erick Rowan defeated KJ Orso.

AJ Styles defeated Akira Tozawa via pinfall after an RKO. It was also announced that Styles will meet Orton on Raw next week.

Drew McIntyre defeated No Way Jose via pinfall after a Claymore kick.

Aleister Black defeated Shelton Benjamin via pinfall after Black Mass.

A match between Charlotte Flair and Sarah Logan never took off as the two brawled outside the ring.

The evening also saw Lana and Bobby Lashley being married once again by the officiant from last week. The segment saw Lana ranting about how people were jealous before Rusev interrupted on the Titantron, causing Lashley to challenge him to a match next week on Raw.

WWE Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch too was out for an in-ring promo saying that she was doubting whether she should face Asuka for the title, considering she could not seemingly defeat her. Asuka interrupted Lynch, screaming in Japanese as she made her way to the ring. However, it was all an act by Lynch who laid Asuka down with a right hand before walking off.

