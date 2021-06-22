WWE Raw Results: Bobby Lashley Defeats Xavier Woods in Hell in a Cell Contest and Other Highlights

Just a day after his thumping win over Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley found himself locked inside the cell again. However, this time it was not McIntyre who challenged the WWE champion for his title. But, the WWE universe has introduced altogether a new storyline as a build-up for their July’s Money in the Bank event. McIntyre is no longer allowed to challenge Lashley and it seems he has found his new rivals in New Day members Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. The confrontation among the trio on Monday night led to Lashley agreeing to face Kingston for a title shot next month and the 44-year-old American wrestler fighting Xavier Woods inside Hell in a Cell in Monday night’s WWE Raw main event.

Bobby Lashley vs Xavier Woods: Bobby Lashley survived the Xavier Woods challenge in his second consecutive night in Hell in a Cell as he prepares to face former WWE champion Kingston in few weeks to defend his title. Lashley defeated Woods via submission.

Ricochet vs AJ Styles: Ricochet qualified for the Money in Bank event by crushing AJ Styles on Monday night. In the opening fight of the match, Ricochet defeated Styles via pinfall after distraction from the Viking Raiders.

Asuka & Naomi vs Eva Marie & Doudrop: Eva Marie and Doudrop were beaten by Asuka and Naomi via pinfall in a tag team Money in the Bank qualifying encounter.

Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair: Rhea Ripley will take on Charlotte Flair for Money in the Bank women’s singles event. The drama started with a verbal fight between Ripley and Sonya Deville, Adam Pearce. Deville and Pearce were not happy with Ripley for her intentional disqualification at Hell in a Cell. However, the trio was interrupted by Flair and it led to Flair and Ripley’s rematch at the Money in the Bank.

John Morrison vs Randy Orton: John Morrison defeated Randy Orton to confirm his birth in the Money in the Bank qualifying match.

Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross vs Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler: Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross also confirmed his place in a Money in the Bank by defeating Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler.

Riddle vs Drew McIntyre: McIntyre lost to Riddle in Money in the Bank qualifying match via pinfall.

