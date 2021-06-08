WWE Raw Results: Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre Sign Hell in a Cell Contract

With less than two weeks to go for WWE’s Hell in a Cell pay per view match, the sports entertainment company has finally started revealing their cards for the mega event. On Monday night’s RAW, Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre signed the contract for their upcoming match and in the process made the event official. Meanwhile, Alexa Bliss was focused on Shayna Baszler following their confrontation last week. Five tag teams battled it out in a special Battle Royal match to determine the number one team for Omos and AJ Styles’ Raw Tag Team Championships.

Here we take a look at everything that happened on Monday night:

Tag Team Battle Royal: Viking Raiders, R-K-Bro, The New Day, Mace and T-Bar, and Lince Dorado faced each other for the tag team Battle Royal. Gran Metalik did not feature in the event due to his injury. John Morrison also appeared at the ringside and said that he would enter the competition on behalf of his partner The Miz, who is currently injured. After a chaotic and lengthy competition, the Viking Raiders were declared winners.

Elias vs Jaxson Ryker: Jaxson Ryker won the match via count-out after Elias ran away from the ring. Prior to the start of their match, Elias explained the reason behind his decision to leave Jaxson Ryker during their match for the tag titles last week. Ryker came from behind and attacked him. After that, the duo was involved in a brief competition before Elias decided to run away again.

Ricochet vs Humberto Carrillo: On Monday night WWE paired Ricochet and Humberto Carrillo to determine who would face The Celtic Warrior Sheamus for the US title. The duo entertained viewers with their agility and athleticism. However, in the end, neither Carrillo nor Ricochet were able to beat the 10-count back into the ring.

Jeff Hardy vs Cedric Alexander: After a lengthy game, Jeff Hardy dropped Cedric Alexander with a Twist of Fate and then finished the match with a Swanton Bomb.

Asuka and Nikki Cross vs Charlotte and Rhea Ripley: Asuka and Cross defeated Charlotte and Ripley in a women’s tag championship match via pinfall.

Mansoor vs. Drew Gulak: Mansoor countered his own pin to defeat Gulak in their matchup on Monday.

Riddle vs Kofi Kingston: After several strike and counterstrike, Kingston finished the match by hitting Trouble in Paradise for victory.

