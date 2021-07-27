WWE RAW Results: Bobby Lashley Wins Handicap Match, Reginald Retains 24/7 Championship

Full list of results from WWE RAW

Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley will have a chance to compete in a triple threat match at the upcoming SummerSlam pay-per-view event against reigning champion Nikki A.S.H.

The Archer of Infamy defeated United States Champion Sheamus and has now earned an opportunity for the title.

After their monumental victory last week, AJ Styles and Omos defeated The Viking Raiders to retain Raw Tag Team Championship title.

Drew McIntyre destroys Veer

Natalya and Tamina defeated Eva Marie & Doudrop in the Women’s Tag Team Champions Contenders match.

Karrion Kross defeated Keith Lee to pick up his first victory on RAW with a cross jacket.

Mansoor and Mustafa Ali defeated Mace and T-Bar via pinfall.

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley triumphed over Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin in a handicap match.

John Morrison picked up the win over Riddle with Starship Pain.

Reginald won the 24/7 Championship and made a big getaway.

Reginald though had an unfortunate botch while delivering a backflip but thankfully he wasn’t injured and went on to defend his title.

