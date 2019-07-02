WWE Raw Results: Braun Strowman, Bobby Lashley Clash in Falls Count Anywhere; AJ Styles Turns Heel

Monday Night WWE Raw saw a major overhaul following an announcement that Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff would be taking the creative reins of WWE Raw and WWE SmackDown respectively as executive directors. A fresh and different show, a far cry from the monotonous entity WWE had become, Monday night's edition was fresh and different with surprise debuts, a heel turn and a match that reminded one of the attitude era.

The much advertised Braun Strowman versus Bobby Lashley in a falls count anywhere match ended in a no contest after both goliaths put on a thrilling battle culminating in one of the most amazing turn in recent years. Strowman bull-rushed Lashley straight through the set at the top of the ramp as electrical equipment began to explode and the power went out for a short time. WWE went the extra mile to showcase the bout using an aerial camera as both Lashley and Strowman were seen stretchered into ambulances and being hauled away.

Here's what else happened on Monday Night WWE Raw:

United States Championship -- Ricochet (c) defeated AJ Styles via pinfall.

Samoa Joe and The War Raiders def. The New Day via submission.

Lacey Evans defeated Natalya via pinfall.

The Miz defeated Elias via submission in a 2-out-of-3 falls match (2-1).

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins defeated Mike and Maria Kanellis via submission.

Carmella defeated Alexa Bliss via pinfall.

Nikki Cross defeated Carmella via pinfall.

24/7 Championship -- Drake Maverick defeated R-Truth (c) via pinfall to win the title

The evening also majorly saw AJ Styles turning heel as he, along with Gallows and Anderson turned and clocked Ricochet before putting him down with the Magic Killer and a Styles Clash from the second rope. Drave Maverick brought his real-life bride Renee Michelle to Raw, and he was given an ultimatum backstage: it's either her or the 24/7 championship, while Cesaro destroyed No Way Jose after their match never got started. Monday Night Raw also introduced The Street Profits as they made their Raw debut in a backstage interview segment. NXT tag team champions Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford cut a promo about bringing style back to Monday nights.

Notably, Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre were out for a promo as well, with McIntyre calling out The Undertaker. In true Taker style The Phenom made his presence felt, with lightning striking the ring posts and McMahon and McIntyre retreated into the crowd as Taker told them that he's coming for their souls at Extreme Rules.