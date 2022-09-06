WWE RAW Results: Braun Strowman Creates Havoc on Return, Bobbly Lashley Defends US Title

WWE is officially in the post-Clash at the Castle phase and the Monday night RAW episode from September 5, seemed like the aftermath of the premier event. Though WWE’s next big event, Extreme Rules is pretty far and away, Triple H and the company have already started to sink their teeth into the groundwork for the upcoming pay-per-view event on October 8.

With more than a month between the two major events, WWE has allowed itself some breathing space to build up the stories that will fill out the gaps. No championships changed hands on Saturday, which meant that there wasn’t any significant aftermath, but we did witness Bobby Lashley defend the United States Championship against The Miz inside a steel cage.

Here are the complete highlights from the Monday Night episode of RAW from September 5:

Dominik Mysterio opens Monday Night RAW

Edge returned on Raw to a tremendous pop and tonnes of pyro. He described how he felt when Dominik Mysterio turned on him at Clash at the Castle. The Rated-R Superstar stated that he told himself that he didn’t need to worry about Dom since he saw him as a nephew, but now he simply wants to beat him up.

Rey Mysterio approached Edge and begged him to forgive his son on his behalf, but Edge responded that if Dom is old enough to compete, he is old enough to answer for what he did. This prompted Rhea Ripley to mock them before summoning Dominik to her side.

Dom walked in and ripped out Edge’s knee, then barred Rey from assisting Edge. The Nightmare dragged Rey out and hurled him down the steel steps. Judgment Day used a chair on Edge’s leg to knock him unconscious. The segment ended with the show moving into a commercial break.

Fatal 4-way Match: Los Lotharios vs Street Profits vs New Day vs Alpha Academy

The opening bout of the night was a Fatal 4-Way match to decide the next challengers for The Usos and the Undisputed Tag Team Championships. Chad Gable, Angel, Humberto, Otis, Xavier Woods, Montez Ford, Kofi Kingston, and Angelo Dawkins all appeared to be fired up for the contest.

Kingston and Woods were the only two legal guys in the ring at one point, so they tried to pull a fast one with Woods covering Kingston for a pin, but all the others broke it up in time.

Following the second commercial break, Braun Strowman returned to WWE and entered the ring with Gable. As the officials looked on helplessly, he began taking out everyone in the match. The Monster among Men slew numerous security officers who attempted to stop him and the match was called off.

Tag Team Match: Doudrop and Nikki ASH vs Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez

This week, Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez fought Doudrop and Nikki ASH in a non-title contest as the women’s tag team champions for the first time. Aliyah and Nikki began for their respective squads. After knocking Rodriguez off the apron, Doudrop tagged in and overpowered her smaller opponent.

The powerhouse recovered and tagged in to give Aliyah a rest, but Doudrop wasn’t having it. Rodriguez was meant to hit a powerbomb on Doudrop to win, but she was unable to get Doudrop into the proper position. She then got the pinfall victory after smashing Doudrop with a clothesline.

1v1 Match: Kevin Owens vs Austin Theory

Austin Theory came out and delivered a promo about how, despite not winning the title this weekend, he wants to win it soon. This prompted Kevin Owens to reply with his trademark witty remarks.

They went back and forth for a few minutes before a ref arrived and KO started a match. The Prized Fighters dominated the 25-year-old until the show was interrupted. When we returned from the commercial break, Theory began to mount some offense by using his speed and agility to keep one step ahead of Owens. But it was Owens who was able to pick up the pin and celebrated in front of a delighted audience.

1v1 Match: Damian Priest vs Rey Mysterio

Rey ended up in a singles battle with Priest after what transpired earlier in the night. The Archer of Infamy effortlessly defeated and dominated the luchador.

The 47-year-old veteran made his regular comeback, but Priest never allowed him to get too far ahead before taking him out. Ripley, Dominik, and Balor ultimately made their way down to the aisle to see their comrade slaughter Dom’s father. With Dom’s assistance, Priest avoided the 619 and then hit South of Heaven for the pin and the victory.

United States Championship Title Match: Bobby Lashley vs. The Miz

The main event of the night was The Miz vs Lashley in a steel cage for the United States Championship. Before the bout ever began, The Miz seized the title and assaulted Lashley. He and Ciampa continued to beat him up at ringside in order to give The A-Lister every edge conceivable. They concentrated on his arm and attempted to shatter it with a chair and steel stairs.

The bout ultimately began during the commercial break, so The Miz was already attempting to win when we returned from the break. The All Mighty used his good arm when he could, but when his poor arm caused him trouble, The Miz took advantage.

Dexter Lumis came from beneath the ring to terrify The Miz into not fleeing, allowing Lashley to deliver a Spear for the victory. Lumis entered the cage and choked out The Miz to bring the show to a close.

