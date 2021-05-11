WWE RAW Results: Braun Strowman Gatecrashes Bobby Lashley vs Drew McIntyre, as Jinder Mahal Returns

Monday’s episode of WWE Raw witnessed some of the most high-profile feuds. Before he defended his WWE Championship in a triple-threat match, Bobby Lashley faced Drew McIntyre in a non-title rematch from WrestleMania 37. Jinder Mahal returns to Raw fold. Also advertised was an eight-man tag match featuring R-K-Bro & New Day vs Elias, Jaxson Ryker, AJ Styles, & Omos, and a six-woman tag match with Charlotte Flair, Nia Jax, and Shayna Baszler taking on the team of Asuka, Mandy Rose, and Dana Brooke.

Here’s a look at everything that happened on Monday’s Raw:

Charlotte, Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler vs Asuka and Sexy Muscle Friends (Dana Brooke & Mandy Rose)

Shayna Baszler and Mandy Rose started mat grappling, with Baszler taking control early on. However, a short scuffle ensued and led all six stars having a standoff before Alexa Bliss interrupted the proceedings. Moments later, Baszler kept Rose grounded and tried to make a tag but her leg went out from under, Asuka took advantage and hit a running knee for the win.

Winner: Asuka and Sexy Muscle Friends win by pinfall

Jeff Hardy vsJinder Mahal

The former WWE champion Jinder Mahal returned to Raw this week. Jeff Hardy tried to get the upper hand with an early onslaught, but Mahal responded with a knee and a huge boot to the face to turn the tables. Hardy tried fighting back with a series of his signature moves, but Mahal countered the Twist of Fate and hit the Khallas,the win.

Winner: Jinder Mahal via pinfall

AJ Styles, Elias, Jaxson Ryker, and Omos vs New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) and RKBro (Matt Riddle & Randy Orton)

This eight-man tag match got a head start as Riddle and Elias kicked off with a furious lockup. However, the match itself was good but nothing special. But when the heat segment rolled in, Styles fought an attack from multiple opponents, while Woods took a lot of punishment before he finally tagged Riddle. Omos tried cleaning up the house but he was distracted by The New Day, as Orton hit Elias with the RKO for the win.

Winner: New Day and RKBro by pinfall

Sheamus vs Humberto Carrillo

The duo did everything they could to outdo each other throughout the match. However, in the end, Carrillo hit a slingshot sunset flip powerbomb which ended with a botched landing that left him buckling. Meanwhile, the referee called for the bell and declared Sheamus the winner.

Winner: Sheamus by referee stoppage

Shelton Benjamin vs Cedric Alexander

The former tag team partners looked to settle their differences as Alexander went after Benjamin’s knee with a dragon screw leg whip over the middle rope. Moments later, they traded control a few times before Alexander hit a kick to the head, meanwhile the Gold Standard popped up and hit a t-bone suplex out of nowhere for the win.

Winner: Shelton Benjamin by pinfall

Asuka vs Rhea Ripley

Both women tried to take control but looked equally distracted by Charlotte Flair’s entrance. While the distraction allowed Asuka to take down Ripley, she managed to keep the former on the defensive. In the end, Asuka hit a missile dropkick for a close two-count. Ripley recovered and kicked out before hitting a Riptide for the pin and the win.

Winner: Rhea Ripley by pinfall with Riptide.

John Morrison vs Damian Priest

John Morrison took the first shot, but it was all downhill from there, as Priest literally beat him one corner to the other. After the duo tried a flurry of front kicks, rolling heart punch, corner back elbow, the Miz runs interference to distract Priest, but it backfires, and he hits Hit The Lights on Morrison for the win.

Winner: Damian Priest via pinfall.

Bobby Lashley vsDrew McIntyre

The main event of Raw was a WrestleMania rematch which saw both superstars unable to completely lock it. They traded punches and had control of each other in bouts until McIntyre hit Claymore. But Braun Strowman interrupted and attacked McIntyre with a running power slam to cause a DQ.

Winner: Drew McIntyre by disqualification

