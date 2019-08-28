WWE Raw Results: Braun Strowman vs Seth Rollins Set for Clash of Champions; Sasha Banks Makes Presence Felt

Monday Night Raw on August 26 saw the continuation of the King of the Ring Tournament with some strong booking, as well as the confirmation of Seth Rollins versus Braun Strowman bout for Clash of Champions on September 15 for the WWE Universal Title. The evening also featured an interesting in-ring return of Sasha Banks.

Sasha Banks kicked off the show and addressed the WWE universe, speaking about her return and all the gossip surrounding her during WrestleMania. Speaking about Becky Lynch, she cited the WWE Raw Women's Champion's paycheck and claimed to attack Natalya was part of the plan. She was, however, soon on the receiving end of an attack by Natalya and officials had to separate the two women to close out the opening segment.

The evening further saw a backstage interview featuring the new Raw tag team champions Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman. Rollins was reminded he had to defend both titles at Clash of Champion and soon a match was set between the tag champs when Rollins asked Strowman if he was the one delivering the challenge.

Here's what else happened on the WWE show:

United States Championship -- AJ Styles defeated Braun Strowman via disqualification to retain the title.

Sasha Banks defeated Natalya via submission with the Banks Statement.

King of the Ring First Round -- Ricochet defeated Drew McIntyre via pinfall after the 630. Ricochet now advances to face Samoa Joe in the quarterfinals.

King of the Ring First Round -- Baron Corbin defeated The Miz via pinfall with the End of Days.

Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler defeated Heavy Machinery via pinfall to win an eight-team tag team turmoil match to become No. 1 contenders to the Raw tag team titles at Clash of Champions.

Bayley defeated Nikki Cross via pinfall with the elbow drop from the top rope.

Cedric Alexander defeated Cesaro via pinfall after hitting the Lumbar Check.

The evening also had a recap of Bray Wyatt's Firefly Funhouse segment.

