WWE Raw Results: Bray Wyatt Returns, Seth Rollins Wins Title Shot

A night after WWE Extreme Rules, the road to SummerSlam has already begun, as a Raw event from Long Island looked at the makers filling out match cards for the company's second biggest PPV after WrestleMania. Monday Night Raw saw revelations as to who the challengers will be to go up against the top men's and women's titleholders on Raw at SummerSlam.

Three-time universal champion Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman kicked off Raw, where Heyman revealed that a 10-man, cross-branded battle royal was set to determine Lesnar's challenger at SummerSlam. Heyman referenced the real-life fact that he's the executive director in charge of Raw, admitting he was the one who set up the battle royal because WWE was unprepared to have a challenger ready for Lesnar.

The main event of the evening was the 10-man All-Star cross-branded battle royal which saw Seth Rollings last eliminating Randy Orton to punch his ticket to SummerSlam and a rematch with Lesnar. Order of elimination included Bobby Lashley eliminating Cesaro; Braun Strowman eliminating Bobby Lashley; Sami Zayn eliminating Big E; Randy Orton eliminating Sami Zayn; Baron Corbin eliminating Rey Mysterio; Seth Rollins eliminating Baron Corbin; Seth Rollins eliminating Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns; Seth Rollins eliminating Randy Orton.

Here are the results from Monday Night Raw:

Samoa Joe defeated Finn Balor via pinfall. Following the match, Bray Wyatt, in complete "The Fiend" character, held Balor in the Sister Abigail position. Wyatt hit his finisher on Balor and posed briefly as the lights again faded out.

Ricochet and The Usos defeated Robert Roode and The Revival in a 2-out-of-3 falls match. A massive brawl after the match saw AJ Styles eventually lay out Ricochet with a Phenomenal Forearm.

The Viking Raiders defeated Vinnie Burr and Jackson Rains via pinfall.

Cedric Alexander defeated Drew McIntyre via pinfall.

Zack Ryder defeated Mike Kanellis via pinfall.

The Club defeated Lucha House Party via submission

Natalya defeated Alexa Bliss, Naomi and Carmella in a fatal 4-way No. 1 contender elimination match to face Becky Lynch at SummerSlam 2019.

24/7 Championship -- R-Truth defeated Drake Maverick (c) via pinfall to win the title.