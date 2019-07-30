WWE Raw Results: Brock Lesnar Beats Seth Rollins, Maria Kanellis Becomes 1st-ever Pregnant 24/7 Champ

Just a week after the massive WWE Raw Reunion show, Monday night's edition of Raw from Arkansas gave a little bit of everything with an interesting 24/7 title change, new tag team champions and the presence of the Universal Champion Brock Lesnar — at his best.

The evening saw a Seth Rollins versus Dolph Ziggler match end in no contest when the Universal Champion Brock Lesnar put a violent halt to the bout, As the two were fighting inside the ring, a famililar music blared out, following which Lesnar charged to the ring and beatdown the former universal champion Seth Rollins violently. The Beast Incarnate gave Rollins an F5 into the post — before beating him up with a steel chair inside the ring. Lesnar executed F5s on Rollins onto the backrest of the chair inside the ring leaving him coughing blood from the mouth and Paul Heyman pleading to Lesnar to back off. As Rollins was stretchered out and was being hauled away in the ambulance, Lesnar told the driver to stay put, before ripping Rollins from the back while still strapped to the gurney and giving him one more F5.

Here's what else happened on Monday Night Raw:

24/7 Championship — R-Truth and Carmella defeated Drake Maverick and Renee Michelle in a Mosh Pit Mixed Tag Team Match.

24/7 Championship — Mike Kanellis defeated R-Truth via pinfall to win the title.

Ricochet defeated Andrade via pinfall in a gauntlet match after a 630 to earn a United States title match at SummerSlam against AJ Styles.

Raw Tag Team Championship -- The Good Brothers defeated The Usos (via pinfall) and The Revival via pinfall to win the titles after Gallows and Anderson hit the Magic Killer on Jimmy Uso amid chaos near the end of the match.

The Viking Raiders def. Cole Carter and Johnny James (enhancement talent) via pinfall.

Becky Lynch def. Alexa Bliss via forfeit after Bliss (kayfabe) suffered an ankle injury and was unable to continue.

Becky Lynch def. Nikki Cross via pinfall after the Manhandle Slam.

The evening also saw a pregnant Maria Kanellis defeat her husband Mike Kanellis via pinfall to win the title. Maria ordered Mike to get on his back before pinning him, saying she wanted their unborn child to have a real champion as a parent.

The evening also saw Samoa Joe attack Roman Reigns from behind while he was assisting The Usos from a beatdown at the hands of Gallows and Anderson backstage. Joe hit the ring and immediately asked for a fight, and Reigns was more than happy to oblige. The two battled around before Drew McIntyre, Cedric Alexander, The OC and The Usos all got involved.