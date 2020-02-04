WWE Raw Results: Brock Lesnar Gets New Challenger For Super Showdown; Ripley Challenges Charlotte Flair for Wrestlemania

Monday Night Raw saw the company setting the stage for the upcoming Super ShowDown at Saudi Arabia. Brock Lesnar got a new challenger for the WWE Championship in Ricochet, while WWE NXT Champion Rhea Ripley issued put her title on the line against Charlotte Flair. There were also a number of surprise appearances including the return of Ruby Riott and the main roster debut of Angel Garza.

AOP, Buddy Murphy, and Seth Rollins cut a backstage promo where they spoke about Rollins' opportunity to earn a title shot at Super ShowDown. Ricochet and Lashley both cut backstage promos later in the night talking about their opportunity to fight Lesnar in Saudi Arabia.

The evening also saw AOP and Buddy Murphy defeat Kevin Owens and The Viking Raiders via pinfall in an elimination match with Rezar being the last man standing. Murphy pinned Erik for the first elimination thanks to a stomp by Rollins on the outside, as an injured Ivar was forced backstage due to injury. This left Owens alone against the three. Owens managed to eliminate Murphy with a powerbomb, and then hit Akam with a stunner for the second elimination. This left him alone in the ring with Rezar. A timely distraction by Rollins, allowed Rezar to hit Owens with a pair of spinebusters for the win.

The evening also saw Ricochet defeated Bobby Lashley and Seth Rollins after a 630 splash on Lashley to become No. 1 contender to the WWE championship. The match saw the AOP interfering heavily. However, Ricochet was able to head up to the top rope and hit the 630 on Lashley for the pin.

Following the match, Lesnar ran into the ring and delivered an F-5 on Ricochet.

Here's what else happened on Monday Night Raw:

Liv Morgan defeated Lana via pinfall after a Flatliner.

Drew McIntyre defeated Mojo Rawley via pinfall after a Claymore Kick.

Aleister Black defeated Eric Young via pinfall with Black Mass.

Rey Mysterio defeated Angel Garza via disqualification when Garza hit a hammerlock DDT on exposed ringside concrete.

Asuka defeated Natalya via submission.

WWE Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch accepted a rematch challenge from Asuka.

Randy Orton opened had an in-ring promo. Following a video package showcasing the return of Edge at Royal Rumble and Orton's attack on in the following night, Orton tried to speak his mind, only to be repeatedly booed into stopping by the crowd. This led to Orton announcing, "I can't do this," before walking to the back.

The evening also saw Charlotte Flair make her way to the ring to tease which championship she would challenge in WrestleMania, before being interrupted by Rhea Ripley. The WWE NXt Women's champion walked to the ring and help up the belt, to which the crowd started chanting 'yes' in unison. Flair smiled and exited the ring, before giving a single trademark 'woo' at the top of the ramp. It was later revealed that Flair would announce her decision on NXT.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.