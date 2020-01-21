WWE Raw Results: Brock Lesnar Gives Final Message Before Royal Rumble; Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy Capture Tag Team Titles

The go-home edition of Monday Night Raw before the WWE Royal Rumble 2020 on January 26 saw WWE champion Brock Lesnar deliver a final message before the upcoming pay-per-view. The evening also saw a major title change hands with the most unexpected duo managing to win the WWE Raw tag team titles from The Viking Raiders.

The show was kicked off by Seth Rollins, AOP, and Buddy Murphy, where Rollins thanked the crowd for turning him into a 'Monday Night Messiah'. He declared that the locker room needed to decide whether they were with them or against them. However, he was interrupted by Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe, who issued a challenge to Rollins. Aware that the number games were in their favour, Rollins invited them to the ring, but Joe pointed out they were not alone, before inviting the Raw tag team champions The Viking Raiders out, who along with Joe and Owens cleared the ring off the heels.

Backstage Rollins said they were issuing a challenge to The Viking Raiders for the tag team titles. However, the challenge was not issued by the AOP, but rather, Rollins along with the newest member of the faction, Buddy Murphy.

Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy defeated The Viking Raiders via pinfall to win the titles, just six days prior to the Royal Rumble pay per view. AOP, who was out ringside were run off by Owens and Joe, but Ivar, who was gearing up to deliver a leg drop on Murphy from the top rope, was knocked off to the floor by Rollins. Erik got hit by a knee from Murphy and a Stomp from Rollins before the former pinned him for the titles. Rollins also declared that he was entering himself into the Royal Rumble match. Owens and Joe declared themselves entrants as well.

The evening also saw WWE champion Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman give an in-ring promo, where Heyman once again pointed out that no one in the locker room was worthy of being the main event in any pay-per-view. They were interrupted by Ricochet, who challenged Lesnar to a match right then. Lesnar laughed and began departing, but Ricochet asking him if he was scared, brought him back to the ring. Lesnar went on to hit Ricochet in the crotch, before declaring he is not scared and walking away.

Here's what else happened on Monday Night Raw:

United States Championship Andrade defeated Rey Mysterio to retain the title in a ladder match after Zelina Vega provided a distraction.

Aleister Black defeated an unnamed enhancement talent via pinfall.

Drew McIntyre defeated Randy Orton via disqualification after the OC ran out and started attacking McIntyre.

Becky Lynch defeated Kairi Sane via submission in a non-title match with the Dis-Arm-Her. Post-match. Following the match, Asuka hit the ring and took out Lynch with the Asuka Lock.

Erick Rowan defeated Matt Hardy via pinfall after the Iron Claw Slam.

Bobby Lashley and Lana defeated Rusev and Liv Morgan via pinfall after a spear from Lashley onto Rusev.

