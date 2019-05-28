English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
WWE Raw Results: Brock Lesnar Teases MITB Cash-in, Shane McMahon Attacks Roman Reigns' Cousin
WWE Raw Results: Brock Lesnar refused to let on who he would be cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase on, where as Roman Reigns' cousin Lance Anoa'i was attacked by Shane McMohan.
Brock Lesnar isn't revealing who he will cash-in his MITB contract (Photo Credit: WWE)
Monday night's Raw saw Brock Lesner being more entertaining than his last two years in WWE, while the evening also witnessed Shane McMohan layout Lance Anoa'i, who incidentally is Roman Reigns' cousin with a submission and a bit of help from Drew McIntyre.
With All Elite Wrestling's (AEW) successful debut double or nothing pay-per-view on Saturday, it seems WWE is trying to pull all stops to appear superior to the rival company.
The evening saw Kofi Kingston and universal champion Seth Rollins call out Brock Lesnar to announce which title he would be cashing in on. The MITB winner on his part danced to a remix song while holding his new briefcase shaped like a boombox as Paul Heyman did air guitar. While Rollins walked off, Ziggler ran in to attack Kingston and Xavier Woods came out to the rescue.
Here are the results from the evening:
Shane McMahon defeats Lance Anoa'i via submission. Roman Reigns' cousin was beaten down by McIntyre before the match began.
Becky Lynch and Nikki Cross defeated The IIconics via pinfall.
Ricochet defeats Cesaro via pinfall.
Baron Corbin defeats The Miz (via pinfall), Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley to become universal championship No. 1 contender.
Seth Rollins defeats Sami Zayn via pinfall.
The evening also saw an entertaining segment where Rollins challenged Lesner to cash in as Heyman read the contract out loud. After hearing that he technically didn't need to declare, Lesnar slapped Heyman on the head with the paper before saying, "I've got a whole year and I have to make a decision now? Seth Rollins, screw you."
The evening also saw R truth evade multiple roll-up attempts by various superstars for the 24/7 championship and Rey Mysterio to relinquish the United States championship due to a shoulder injury.
Other segments feature Bray Wyatt revealing the identity of his alter-ego on Firefly Fun House and Zayn giving snarky answers to questions being asked by fans, while sitting in an electric chair inside the ring.
