WWE RAW Results: Brock Lesnar Teases Kofi Kingston and Seth Rollins With Newly-Won MITB Briefcase

WWE RAW results: Here are all the match results from an evening that saw a new championship being introduced in the roster.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 21, 2019, 12:21 PM IST
WWE RAW Results: Brock Lesnar Teases Kofi Kingston and Seth Rollins With Newly-Won MITB Briefcase
Brock Lesnar came with his newly-won MITB briefcase but did not play a match. (Photo Credit: WWE)
Following the surprising Money in the Bank pay-per-view that saw some major titles changing hands, Monday's RAW saw Brock Lesnar teasing the roster with his newly-won MITB briefcase as he considered his options, a six-women-tag-team match and the introduction of a new title into the company, by Mick Foley. The evening also featured multiple title changes and Roman Reigns laying down a challenge against Shane McMohan, which got a nod.

Here are the results of WWE Raw:

Braun Strowman defeats Sami Zayn via pinfall

Lars Sullivan beats up on Lucha House Party

Cesaro defeats Ricochet via pinfall

The Revival defeat The Usos via pinfall

Becky Lynch, Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss defeat The IIconics (via pinfall) and Lacey Evans

24/7 Championship -- Titus O'Neil becomes first 24/7 Champion with win over Drake Maverick

24/7 Championship -- Robert Roode defeats Titus O'Neil via pinfall to win the title

Drew McIntyre defeats The Miz via pinfall

24/7 Championship -- R-Truth def. Robert Roode via pinfall to win the title

Kofi Kingston and Seth Rollins def. Baron Corbin & Bobby Lashley via pinfall

The evening also saw a confrontation between AJ Styles and Baron Corbin and a promo of Samoa Joe, where he spoke about the controversial loss at Money in the Bank to Rey Mysterio.
