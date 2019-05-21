WWE RAW Results: Brock Lesnar Teases Kofi Kingston and Seth Rollins With Newly-Won MITB Briefcase

Following the surprising Money in the Bank pay-per-view that saw some major titles changing hands, Monday's RAW saw Brock Lesnar teasing the roster with his newly-won MITB briefcase as he considered his options, a six-women-tag-team match and the introduction of a new title into the company, by Mick Foley. The evening also featured multiple title changes and Roman Reigns laying down a challenge against Shane McMohan, which got a nod.Braun Strowman defeats Sami Zayn via pinfallLars Sullivan beats up on Lucha House PartyCesaro defeats Ricochet via pinfallThe Revival defeat The Usos via pinfallBecky Lynch, Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss defeat The IIconics (via pinfall) and Lacey EvansTitus O'Neil becomes first 24/7 Champion with win over Drake MaverickRobert Roode defeats Titus O'Neil via pinfall to win the titleDrew McIntyre defeats The Miz via pinfallR-Truth def. Robert Roode via pinfall to win the titleKofi Kingston and Seth Rollins def. Baron Corbin & Bobby Lashley via pinfallThe evening also saw a confrontation between AJ Styles and Baron Corbin and a promo of Samoa Joe, where he spoke about the controversial loss at Money in the Bank to Rey Mysterio.